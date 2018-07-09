Bonjour et Bienvenue sur ce blog avec effet Playstationisation
Spider-Man
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/07/2018
onykarts
Guide des trophées Marvel's Spider-Man.



Voici un lien avec la liste et un guide des trophées du jeu Marvel's Spider-Man utiles pour celles et ceux qui auront la volonté de le terminer à 100% et ainsi obtenir le platine du jeu :


http://www.psthc.fr/jeu-ps4/marvel-spider-man-ps4/guide-trophees.htm




    posted the 09/23/2018 at 05:09 PM by onykarts
    comments (3)
    jozen15 posted the 09/23/2018 at 05:11 PM
    vraiment mais vraiment pas très difficile a avoir, moi qui déteste les truc a collectionné la ça ma pas trop souler.
    link571 posted the 09/23/2018 at 05:12 PM
    Mon premier platine Après c'est vrai que c'est pas bien compliquer...
    onykarts posted the 09/23/2018 at 05:16 PM
    Je suis sur un autre jeu en ce moment, je verrais plus tard pour le platiner.
