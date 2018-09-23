Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The World Ends With You : Final Remix
name : The World Ends With You : Final Remix
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action
TWEWYDE Nintendo Switch : Une première note tombe


Voici une Information concernant le jeu The World Ends with You : Final Remix :



Famitsu a tetsé les jeux suivants:

Assetto Corsa (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Bad North (PS4, Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
Dead Cells (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/7/8 [33/40]
The Escapists 2 (Switch) – 7/6/8/7 [28/40]
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (PS4) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]
Minit (Switch) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
Morphies Law (Switch) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
MotoGP 18 (PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
Overcooked! 2 (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
Sanzen Sekai Yuugi ~Re Multi Universe Myself~ (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
Utawarerumono Zan (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Warriors Orochi 4 (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]
The World Ends with You: Final Remix (Switch) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]

Voici un petit historique :



Le jeu sortira le 12 ocotbre prochain...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/09/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1555
    posted the 09/23/2018 at 02:55 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/23/2018 at 03:04 PM
    Quand j'ai vu le titre "TWEWYDE", je me suis dit "c'est quoi ce jeu, j'ai loupé un jeu important".
    birmou posted the 09/23/2018 at 03:08 PM
    Japan is not impressed
    narukamisan posted the 09/23/2018 at 03:09 PM
    nicolasgourry idem comme toi perso il est préco à la Fnac je comprend pas qu'il soit toujours pas sur Amazon ....
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/23/2018 at 03:15 PM
    Du coup il est en français ou pas ? Sur l'eshop c'est écrit anglais, sur le site officiel français
    fausst posted the 09/23/2018 at 03:17 PM
    Finalement Naruto to Boruto s'en sort avec les honneurs. Personnellement, j'aime le jeu (j'avais détesté la série storm) mais je suis tellement frustré d'attendre 10 minutes pour lancer une partie

    J'ai l'impression d'être hors sujet
    jenicris posted the 09/23/2018 at 03:17 PM
    fiveagainstone sous titré français:

    https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/the-world-ends-with-you-final-remix-prend-date-en-europe-3050808139.html
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/23/2018 at 03:22 PM
    jenicris Ok, merci. Je vais peut être le commander alors, je l'ai jamais fait et il est à 40€ sur le site de la fnac.
