Voici une Information concernant le jeu The World Ends with You : Final Remix :
Famitsu a tetsé les jeux suivants:
Assetto Corsa (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Bad North (PS4, Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
Dead Cells (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/7/8 [33/40]
The Escapists 2 (Switch) – 7/6/8/7 [28/40]
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (PS4) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]
Minit (Switch) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
Morphies Law (Switch) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
MotoGP 18 (PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
Overcooked! 2 (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
Sanzen Sekai Yuugi ~Re Multi Universe Myself~ (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
Utawarerumono Zan (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Warriors Orochi 4 (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]
The World Ends with You: Final Remix (Switch) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]
Voici un petit historique :
Le jeu sortira le 12 ocotbre prochain...
Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/09/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1555
J'ai l'impression d'être hors sujet
https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/the-world-ends-with-you-final-remix-prend-date-en-europe-3050808139.html