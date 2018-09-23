profile
starlight > blog
Joker : Nouvelles photos avec Joaquin Phénix dans le costume !
A priori le look définitif :










    posted the 09/23/2018 at 04:29 AM by starlight
    comments (6)
    gvakarian posted the 09/23/2018 at 04:34 AM
    Autant je n'étais pas très convaincu par le maquillage lorsqu'il a été dévoilé, autant là je trouve que le look lui va plutot bien finalement. Hate de voir le film en tout cas.
    kurosama posted the 09/23/2018 at 04:40 AM
    Excellent
    maxleresistant posted the 09/23/2018 at 04:53 AM
    Parfait
    octobar posted the 09/23/2018 at 05:15 AM
    gvakarian Normal, quand il prend son air sérieux ça rend tout de suite mieux.

    Par contre, le nez rouge est toujours de trop pour moi.
    spawnini posted the 09/23/2018 at 05:24 AM
    J'aime bien
    mo2zoplk posted the 09/23/2018 at 05:53 AM
    vraiment dommage ce nez rouge en effet...
    Après j'trouve que.... ben c'est le Joker quoi !!! Bon casting, j'espere qu'il interpretera le role a merveille
