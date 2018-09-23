accueil
kyogamer
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
tvirus
,
terminator
,
minx
,
strifedcloud
,
onykarts
,
shiroyashagin
,
gat
,
kurosama
,
raph64
starlight
Joker : Nouvelles photos avec Joaquin Phénix dans le costume !
A priori le look définitif :
posted the 09/23/2018 at 04:29 AM by
starlight
comments (
6
)
gvakarian
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 04:34 AM
Autant je n'étais pas très convaincu par le maquillage lorsqu'il a été dévoilé, autant là je trouve que le look lui va plutot bien finalement. Hate de voir le film en tout cas.
kurosama
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 04:40 AM
Excellent
maxleresistant
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 04:53 AM
Parfait
octobar
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 05:15 AM
gvakarian
Normal, quand il prend son air sérieux ça rend tout de suite mieux.
Par contre, le nez rouge est toujours de trop pour moi.
spawnini
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 05:24 AM
J'aime bien
mo2zoplk
posted
the 09/23/2018 at 05:53 AM
vraiment dommage ce nez rouge en effet...
Après j'trouve que.... ben c'est le Joker quoi !!! Bon casting, j'espere qu'il interpretera le role a merveille
