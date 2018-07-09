accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
62
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
leblogdeshacka
,
minbox
,
anakaris
,
strifedcloud
,
kira93
,
racsnk
,
rayjin
,
trungz
,
vfries
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
kurosama
,
linuxclan
,
escobar
,
spawnini
,
lordguyver
,
serialgamer7
,
kabuki
,
leonr4
,
binou87
,
saitama75
,
aiolia081
,
birmou
,
aros
,
sora78
,
mickurt
,
redmi31
,
hijikatamayora13
,
eldren
,
xxxxxx0
,
jozen15
,
onykarts
,
darkfoxx
,
link49
,
rbz
,
yanissou
,
kevisiano
,
tizoc
,
tolgafury
,
furtifdor
,
torotoro59
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
e3payne
,
hado78
,
roxloud
,
jwolf
,
raph64
,
chester
,
shanks
,
sephiroth07
,
uit
,
walterwhite
,
varka
,
namxi
,
shiroyashagin
,
smokeboom
,
lion93
,
receiversms
,
kakazu
,
sebalt
name :
Spider-Man
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
09/07/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nekonoctis
,
tvirus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
jozen15
,
lordguyver
,
radouane9999
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
blackninja
,
escobar
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6
visites since opening :
149806
ioop
> blog
[Live Twitch] Spider Man
Sur PS4 Pro sans commentaire
Durée du Live : 1h30 environ (jusque 23h30 au plus tard)
Le Live :
https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan
La Rediff :
https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan/videos/all
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/22/2018 at 07:52 PM by
ioop
comments (
3
)
linkgar0u
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 08:28 PM
quel interet sans commentaire ?
smokeboom
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 09:09 PM
linkgar0u
Je suppose que c'est pour les gens qui n'ont pas les moyens d'acheter le jeu mais qui veulent le découvrir et profiter pleinement du jeu.
victornewman
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 09:32 PM
smokeboom
il y'a youtube pour ça
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo