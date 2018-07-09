profile
Spider-Man
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/07/2018
ioop
ioop
articles : 6
visites since opening : 149806
ioop > blog
[Live Twitch] Spider Man
Sur PS4 Pro sans commentaire
Durée du Live : 1h30 environ (jusque 23h30 au plus tard)

Le Live : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan
La Rediff : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan/videos/all

    linkgar0u posted the 09/22/2018 at 08:28 PM
    quel interet sans commentaire ?
    smokeboom posted the 09/22/2018 at 09:09 PM
    linkgar0u Je suppose que c'est pour les gens qui n'ont pas les moyens d'acheter le jeu mais qui veulent le découvrir et profiter pleinement du jeu.
    victornewman posted the 09/22/2018 at 09:32 PM
    smokeboom il y'a youtube pour ça
