profile
Days Gone
42
Likes
Likers
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
lightning
62
Likes
Likers
lightning
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 322
visites since opening : 532353
lightning > blog
all
Days Gone: nouvelle fournée d'artworks
News
Cette ambiance très Sons of Anarchy

Bend vient d'ailleurs d'annoncé que l'histoire de Deacon sera constitué de plusieurs trames narratives. Et on sait déjà qu'il y aura plusieurs fins .































    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:04 PM by lightning
    comments (18)
    gat posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:05 PM
    On dirait Jax sur la dernière image.
    kinectical posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:05 PM
    J’adore la DA je sais pas pourquoi j’aime vraiment beaucoups cette ambiance bikers aussi
    foxstep posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:08 PM
    Splendide

    PS: BONUS
    lightning posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:09 PM
    gat je l'avais aussi repéré

    kinectical ça va très bien avec le post apo, c'est très particulier comme ambiance
    kinectical posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:09 PM
    lightning +1000 et ces rare aussi les histoires de fraternité bikers dans le post apo
    lightning posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:15 PM
    kinectical c'est tellement rare que je connais aucun gros jeu avec ce thème (à ma connaissance). J'espère qu'ils vont bien le traiter surtout l'aspect fraternité

    foxstep kojima
    leonr4 posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:21 PM
    C'est vrai la dernière fait penser beaucoup à jackie boy
    ravyxxs posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:22 PM
    gat lightning Jax Teller
    beppop posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:24 PM
    Terrible ya un vrai cachet

    Ya moyen que ca cartonne bien aux US
    gat posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:27 PM
    leonr4 Connaisseur.
    leonr4 posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:29 PM
    gat Ce bon vieux chibs
    lightning posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:29 PM
    ravyxxs me rappelle pas la fin
    gat posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:29 PM
    leonr4 L'Ecossais. (référence à Braveheart)
    neptonic posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:48 PM
    Vraiment très classes l'ambiance
    Mon jeu du debut d'année avec KH3 et DMCV
    torotoro59 posted the 09/22/2018 at 03:07 PM
    lightning l'artbook the art of days gone sort dans quelques mois au passage
    lightning posted the 09/22/2018 at 03:18 PM
    torotoro59 ouai le 5 février je crois mais j'ai trop de jeux à prendre (KH3, RE2, Anthem, DMC5, Seikiro )

    peut être plus tard ^^
    ravyxxs posted the 09/22/2018 at 03:25 PM
    lightning Tkt il est parti la tête haute
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/22/2018 at 03:28 PM
    Future bombe
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre