profile
name :
Days Gone
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Bend
genre :
action
profile
lightning
lightning
Days Gone: nouvelle fournée d'artworks
News
Cette ambiance très Sons of Anarchy
Bend vient d'ailleurs d'annoncé que l'histoire de Deacon sera constitué de plusieurs trames narratives. Et on sait déjà qu'il y aura plusieurs fins .
posted the 09/22/2018 at 02:04 PM by lightning
lightning
gat
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:05 PM
On dirait Jax sur la dernière image.
kinectical
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:05 PM
J’adore la DA je sais pas pourquoi j’aime vraiment beaucoups cette ambiance bikers aussi
foxstep
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:08 PM
Splendide
PS:
BONUS
lightning
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:09 PM
gat
je l'avais aussi repéré
kinectical
ça va très bien avec le post apo, c'est très particulier comme ambiance
kinectical
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:09 PM
lightning
+1000 et ces rare aussi les histoires de fraternité bikers dans le post apo
lightning
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:15 PM
kinectical
c'est tellement rare que je connais aucun gros jeu avec ce thème (à ma connaissance). J'espère qu'ils vont bien le traiter surtout l'aspect fraternité
foxstep
kojima
leonr4
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:21 PM
C'est vrai la dernière fait penser beaucoup à jackie boy
ravyxxs
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:22 PM
gat
lightning
Jax Teller
beppop
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:24 PM
Terrible ya un vrai cachet
Ya moyen que ca cartonne bien aux US
gat
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:27 PM
leonr4
Connaisseur
.
leonr4
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:29 PM
gat
Ce bon vieux chibs
lightning
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:29 PM
ravyxxs
me rappelle pas la fin
gat
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:29 PM
leonr4
L'Ecossais.
(référence à Braveheart)
neptonic
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 02:48 PM
Vraiment très classes l'ambiance
Mon jeu du debut d'année avec KH3 et DMCV
torotoro59
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 03:07 PM
lightning
l'artbook the art of days gone sort dans quelques mois au passage
lightning
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 03:18 PM
torotoro59
ouai le 5 février je crois
mais j'ai trop de jeux à prendre (KH3, RE2, Anthem, DMC5, Seikiro )
peut être plus tard ^^
ravyxxs
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 03:25 PM
lightning
Tkt il est parti la tête haute
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/22/2018 at 03:28 PM
Future bombe
