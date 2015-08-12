ajouter un titre
Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
8
name : Resident Evil 2 (Remake)
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[TGS 2018] Présentation du collector de Resident Evil 2 Remake
Petite présentation du collector Japonais de Resident Evil 2 Remake.



La figurine à l'air sympa
    tags :
    posted the 09/22/2018 at 10:37 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (0)
