profile
Rocket League
12
Likes
Likers
name : Rocket League
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Psyonix
genre : sport
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
122
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1908
visites since opening : 2126473
gat > blog
Rocket League dépasse les 50 millions de joueurs

Gamergen - https://gamergen.com/actualites/rocket-league-chiffres-joueurs-50-millions-psyonix-295878-1
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:07 PM by gat
    comments (3)
    shanks posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:13 PM
    Meilleur jeu multi de la gen.
    N'en déplaise.
    objectifman posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:25 PM
    shanks Houuuuuuuuuu tu vas avoir des problèmes toi
    darksly posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:27 PM
    Mieux qu'Overwatch GG ( en dessous de fortnite, mais le free 2 play l'aide bien)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre