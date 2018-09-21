Escobar All Day EveryDay
escobar
escobar > blog
EA en une image
Humour


    tags : cay nulle remboursay
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/21/2018 at 06:45 PM by escobar
    comments (35)
    sonilka posted the 09/21/2018 at 06:46 PM
    cay nulle remboursay
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/21/2018 at 06:48 PM
    Il y a vraiment un jeu comme ça ?
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 06:49 PM
    darkxehanort94 mais
    sonilka posted the 09/21/2018 at 06:50 PM
    escobar
    iglooo posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:02 PM
    darkxehanort94 oui.
    carapuce posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:14 PM
    escobar
    spawnini posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:17 PM
    escobar je sais que tu fais des efforts en nous faisant un article tous les 36 mois de l'année mais......voilà quoi bowdel...... Comme dirait Jean Pierre Coffe....C'est de la merde
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:17 PM
    carapuce
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:19 PM
    spawnini j'essaye d'être au niveau de BB concernant les blagues ça passe pas
    kevisiano posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:19 PM
    Une image que j'aurai pu mettre dans le pêle-mêle escobar ^^
    iglooo posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:19 PM
    kevisiano mets la tout de même
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:21 PM
    kevisiano mais oui tu peux dude
    xenofamicom posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:22 PM
    (Il n'y a pas que EA qui mériterait un tel traitement...)
    spawnini posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:31 PM
    kevisiano si tu l'as mets, je veux 40% des recettes....ce qui devrait faire 2999€. C'est cool, c'est pile poil le prix de l'écran 4K que je veux
    kikoo31 posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:40 PM
    Maïs
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:41 PM
    kikoo31 non
    lz posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:43 PM
    kevisiano posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:45 PM
    spawnini t'as vu comme on arrive vite à financer ses projets
    kikoo31 posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:45 PM
    escobar de
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:47 PM
    kikoo31 rien
    kikoo31 posted the 09/21/2018 at 07:51 PM
    escobar merci
    spawnini posted the 09/21/2018 at 08:01 PM
    kikoo31 escobar voggle
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 08:05 PM
    spawnini tu imites BB octobar
    kikoo31 posted the 09/21/2018 at 08:20 PM
    spawnini escobar
    https://images7.memedroid.com/images/UPLOADED734/5b59e22bca57f.jpeg
    kikoo31 posted the 09/21/2018 at 08:22 PM
    https://i.imgur.com/0Tte1Qa.jpg
    spawnini posted the 09/21/2018 at 08:30 PM
    kikoo31 calme toi un peu, je sais que c'est le week mais ne t'enflamme pas trop une fois
    kikoo31 posted the 09/21/2018 at 08:44 PM
    spawnini octobar casse toi de ce corps
    octobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 08:49 PM
    kikoo31 escobar spawnini vous allez arrêter de ma quoter de partout les grosses sckneks.
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 08:55 PM
    octobar arrête tu te fais du mal BB
    spawnini posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:01 PM
    octobar là je te quote mais d'où je t'ai quotequoté avant
    octobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:04 PM
    escobar tu m'imites à dire "BB", c'est le terme que j'ai balancé en premier belgébut.
    kikoo31 posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:15 PM
    octobar t'as refiler ta règle à Spawn
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:22 PM
    octobar t'as brisé une tentacule
    chronokami posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:36 PM
    Octobar belgébut

    Escobar ton article pèse dans le game
    escobar posted the 09/21/2018 at 09:48 PM
    chronokami toujours dude chui en mode thug life
