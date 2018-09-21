accueil
Escobar All Day EveryDay
profile
120
Likes
Likers
escobar
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 252
252
visites since opening : 293816
293816
escobar
> blog
all
Geek et Divers
Jeux Video
Humour
Music
Nouveaux Achats
EA en une image
Humour
tags :
cay nulle remboursay
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/21/2018 at 06:45 PM by escobar
escobar
comments (
35
)
sonilka
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 06:46 PM
cay nulle remboursay
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 06:48 PM
Il y a vraiment un jeu comme ça ?
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 06:49 PM
darkxehanort94
mais
sonilka
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 06:50 PM
escobar
iglooo
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:02 PM
darkxehanort94
oui.
carapuce
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:14 PM
escobar
spawnini
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:17 PM
escobar
je sais que tu fais des efforts en nous faisant un article tous les 36 mois de l'année mais......voilà quoi bowdel...... Comme dirait Jean Pierre Coffe....C'est de la merde
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:17 PM
carapuce
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:19 PM
spawnini
j'essaye d'être au niveau de BB concernant les blagues ça passe pas
kevisiano
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:19 PM
Une image que j'aurai pu mettre dans le pêle-mêle
escobar
^^
iglooo
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:19 PM
kevisiano
mets la tout de même
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:21 PM
kevisiano
mais oui tu peux dude
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:22 PM
(Il n'y a pas que EA qui mériterait un tel traitement...)
spawnini
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:31 PM
kevisiano
si tu l'as mets, je veux 40% des recettes....ce qui devrait faire 2999€. C'est cool, c'est pile poil le prix de l'écran 4K que je veux
kikoo31
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:40 PM
Maïs
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:41 PM
kikoo31
non
lz
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:43 PM
kevisiano
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:45 PM
spawnini
t'as vu comme on arrive vite à financer ses projets
kikoo31
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:45 PM
escobar
de
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:47 PM
kikoo31
rien
kikoo31
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 07:51 PM
escobar
merci
spawnini
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 08:01 PM
kikoo31
escobar
voggle
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 08:05 PM
spawnini
tu imites BB
octobar
kikoo31
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 08:20 PM
spawnini
escobar
https://images7.memedroid.com/images/UPLOADED734/5b59e22bca57f.jpeg
kikoo31
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 08:22 PM
https://i.imgur.com/0Tte1Qa.jpg
spawnini
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 08:30 PM
kikoo31
calme toi un peu, je sais que c'est le week mais ne t'enflamme pas trop une fois
kikoo31
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 08:44 PM
spawnini
octobar casse toi de ce corps
octobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 08:49 PM
kikoo31
escobar
spawnini
vous allez arrêter de ma quoter de partout les grosses sckneks.
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 08:55 PM
octobar
arrête tu te fais du mal BB
spawnini
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 09:01 PM
octobar
là je te quote mais d'où je t'ai quotequoté avant
octobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 09:04 PM
escobar
tu m'imites à dire "BB", c'est le terme que j'ai balancé en premier belgébut.
kikoo31
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 09:15 PM
octobar
t'as refiler ta règle à Spawn
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 09:22 PM
octobar
t'as brisé une tentacule
chronokami
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 09:36 PM
Octobar
belgébut
Escobar
ton article pèse dans le game
escobar
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 09:48 PM
chronokami
toujours dude chui en mode thug life
