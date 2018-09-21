accueil
This is satanic black metal.
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Call of Duty : Black Ops 4
platform :
PC
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Treyarch
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
minx
,
gwadalba
,
raph64
,
lordguyver
,
benji54
,
negan
inferusredrum
Nouveau trailer zombie IX par Avenged Sevenfold
tags :
call of duty
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/21/2018 at 05:42 PM by
inferusredrum
comments (
1
)
kaosium
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 06:28 PM
J'ai vu un concert récent et le chanteur a perdu du coffre
.
