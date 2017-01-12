accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
72
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
loudiyi
,
diablass59
,
kyug
,
asakim
,
furtifdor
,
roivas
,
link49
,
vfries
,
chester
,
eldren
,
trungz
,
fullbuster
,
shanks
,
aros
,
naruto780
,
jenicris
,
samlokal
,
jeanouillz
,
kaiserx
,
51love
,
onykarts
,
kisukesan
,
escobar
,
minbox
,
nekonoctis
,
yunobo
,
narustorm
,
roxloud
,
torotoro59
,
rayzorx09
,
hyoga57
,
xxxxxx0
,
fiveagainstone
,
jasonm
,
esets
,
corrin
,
gamergunz
,
killia
,
rockin
,
raph64
,
rbz
,
cristaleus
,
keiyomi
,
professeurlaidthon
,
damien2b
,
infamousdvl
,
darkfoxx
,
feiki
,
hado78
,
captaintoad974
,
testament
,
kurosama
,
runrunsekai
,
ravyxxs
,
leblogdeshacka
,
niveforever
,
freematt
,
nmariodk
,
olimar59
,
nihv
,
mikazaki
,
captainjuu
,
melkaba
,
sephiroth07
,
archesstat
,
djayce
,
magium
,
axlenz
,
coco98bis
,
gareauxloups
,
darkxehanort94
,
artornass
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
12/01/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
406
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
romgamer6859
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
zekura
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17085
visites since opening :
21349624
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
The Witcher
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna : Test JeuxVidéo.com
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna - The Golden Country :
JeuxVidéo.com a testé le titre et lui accorde la note de 15/20. Pour rappel, le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 avait eu cette note de leur part :
Pour rappel, cette Extension est maitnenant disponible en boîte...
Source :
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/925181/xenoblade-chronicles-2-torna-une-extension-convaincante.htm
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:24 PM by
link49
comments (
12
)
rbz
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 04:27 PM
c'est si compliqué de faire des quêtes annexes intéressantes ?
jf17
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 04:31 PM
J'ai finis cet extension a l'instant même
link49
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 04:31 PM
Je suis dessus depuis une semaine et je surkiffe personnellement...
mizuki
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 04:38 PM
Niveau durée de vie ça vaut vraiment le coup ?
gally099
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 04:41 PM
Pour une fois que les quêtes annexes sont intéressantes ! Sinon j'ai adoré l'extension et quelle fin !
yukilin
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 04:49 PM
Les quêtes sont les même que pour le premier autrement dit inintéressantes ett mal poyr ne pas dire pas écrites..
Le système de combat revu est pour moi l'un des points forts du jeu avec les nouvelles zones. C'est tout pour ma part.
stampead
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 04:56 PM
jf17
tu l estimes a combien d heure de jeu juste en ligne droite ?
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 05:04 PM
C' est vraie que l' obications des quetes annexes pour avancer c' est chiant , je veux juste connaître l' Histoire moi .
Enfin à part ça ce jeu est genial , 17 sur 20 .
jf17
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 05:06 PM
stampead
12 heures
jf17
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 05:08 PM
Pour finir a 100% max je dirais 30h max, j'en suis a 22h et je n'ai plus grand chose a faire.
rbz
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 05:11 PM
darkxehanort94
sans l'obligation des annexes, l'extension ferait 5h max a tout cassé. et la ça aurait gueulé XD
perso c'est pas un système qui me dérange, quand l'annexe est intéressant(dragon age inquisiton avais un très bon équilibre a ce niveau)
mais c'est pas le cas de xeno 2
stampead
posted
the 09/21/2018 at 05:21 PM
jf17
serieux ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Le système de combat revu est pour moi l'un des points forts du jeu avec les nouvelles zones. C'est tout pour ma part.
Enfin à part ça ce jeu est genial , 17 sur 20 .
perso c'est pas un système qui me dérange, quand l'annexe est intéressant(dragon age inquisiton avais un très bon équilibre a ce niveau)
mais c'est pas le cas de xeno 2