Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/01/2017
link49
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna : Test JeuxVidéo.com
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna - The Golden Country :



JeuxVidéo.com a testé le titre et lui accorde la note de 15/20. Pour rappel, le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 avait eu cette note de leur part :



Pour rappel, cette Extension est maitnenant disponible en boîte...

Source : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/925181/xenoblade-chronicles-2-torna-une-extension-convaincante.htm
    comments (12)
    rbz posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:27 PM
    c'est si compliqué de faire des quêtes annexes intéressantes ?
    jf17 posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:31 PM
    J'ai finis cet extension a l'instant même
    link49 posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Je suis dessus depuis une semaine et je surkiffe personnellement...
    mizuki posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:38 PM
    Niveau durée de vie ça vaut vraiment le coup ?
    gally099 posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:41 PM
    Pour une fois que les quêtes annexes sont intéressantes ! Sinon j'ai adoré l'extension et quelle fin !
    yukilin posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:49 PM
    Les quêtes sont les même que pour le premier autrement dit inintéressantes ett mal poyr ne pas dire pas écrites..
    Le système de combat revu est pour moi l'un des points forts du jeu avec les nouvelles zones. C'est tout pour ma part.
    stampead posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:56 PM
    jf17 tu l estimes a combien d heure de jeu juste en ligne droite ?
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/21/2018 at 05:04 PM
    C' est vraie que l' obications des quetes annexes pour avancer c' est chiant , je veux juste connaître l' Histoire moi .

    Enfin à part ça ce jeu est genial , 17 sur 20 .
    jf17 posted the 09/21/2018 at 05:06 PM
    stampead 12 heures
    jf17 posted the 09/21/2018 at 05:08 PM
    Pour finir a 100% max je dirais 30h max, j'en suis a 22h et je n'ai plus grand chose a faire.
    rbz posted the 09/21/2018 at 05:11 PM
    darkxehanort94 sans l'obligation des annexes, l'extension ferait 5h max a tout cassé. et la ça aurait gueulé XD

    perso c'est pas un système qui me dérange, quand l'annexe est intéressant(dragon age inquisiton avais un très bon équilibre a ce niveau)
    mais c'est pas le cas de xeno 2
    stampead posted the 09/21/2018 at 05:21 PM
    jf17 serieux ?
