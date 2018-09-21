ajouter un titre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
247
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
samsuki
13
Likes
Likers
samsuki
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 233
visites since opening : 201984
samsuki > blog
playstation rediffusion show TGS 2018
ops sorry


bonus j'ai trouvé interview tgs 201 days gone
    tags : sansblabla
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:04 PM by samsuki
    comments (19)
    shinz0 posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:11 PM
    kuroni posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:17 PM
    Il y a un show et on a pas été prévenus ???
    amassous posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:21 PM
    Le jeu de tremblement de terre ou le monde est devaste a l'air trop bien
    marchand2sable posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:22 PM
    je suis la en retard mais j'attends pas grand chose
    shanks posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:23 PM
    c'est juste une redite du précédent live, sans le blabla.
    milk posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:23 PM
    Medievil ou crash team racing et c est j suis bon.
    minbox posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:23 PM
    Ça va défoncer
    shinz0 posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:25 PM
    Wild Arms sur smartphone
    kuroni posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:26 PM
    ...ha... ok...
    shinz0 posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:29 PM
    Arc of Lad sur smartphone
    shinz0 posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:33 PM
    Sons of Anarchy : Days Gone
    marchand2sable posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:40 PM
    shanks

    ok merci je me casse alors
    nyseko posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:43 PM
    Bon c'est quand l'annonce de CTR remastered launch exclusive ?
    minbox posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:45 PM
    shinz0 posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:48 PM
    Jeu VR chinois
    sonilka posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:49 PM
    Sinon puisqu'on parle de Sony, que devient Medievil ? Ca vire au sketch cette annonce.
    shinz0 posted the 09/21/2018 at 03:50 PM
    London Studio
    milk posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:01 PM
    Quasi que dla redit.
    minbox posted the 09/21/2018 at 04:07 PM
    sonilka patience il y a déjà beaucoup trop de jeux à faire sur PS4. Il peuvent patienter jusqu'à la PS5 ça serait même mieux.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre