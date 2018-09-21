Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
BlazBlue : Central Fiction
TGS 2018 : Un autre portage sur Nintendo Switch annoncé
Multi


Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :



Arc System Works vient d'annoncer le jeu BlazBlue : Central Fiction Special Edition sur Switch au Tokyo Game Show 2018. De plus amples informations doivent encore être annoncées. Pour rappel, le jeu BlazBlue : Central Fiction est sorti pour la première fois sur Ps4 et Ps3 en octobre 2016, puis sur PC en avril 2017...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/09/blazblue-central-fiction-special-edition-announced-for-switch
    xenofamicom posted the 09/21/2018 at 12:02 PM
    Mouais, en attendant le portage de Persona 4 Arena...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/21/2018 at 12:03 PM
    Il est en FR celui la ? Je me suis avoir pour le cross tag .
    link49 posted the 09/21/2018 at 12:17 PM
    Darkxehanort94 Je ne crois pas non...
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/21/2018 at 12:23 PM
    Arc System Works fait partie des développeurs qui sont à fond sur Switch
    (The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories / Dragon Ball FighterZ / Jake Hunter Detective Story: Prism of Eyes / BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle / Wizard’s Symphony / Slice, Dice and Rice / Happy Birthdays /
    Guilty Gear XX: Accent Core Plus R / Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo ect)
