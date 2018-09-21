Multi
Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :
Arc System Works vient d'annoncer le jeu BlazBlue : Central Fiction Special Edition sur Switch au Tokyo Game Show 2018. De plus amples informations doivent encore être annoncées. Pour rappel, le jeu BlazBlue : Central Fiction est sorti pour la première fois sur Ps4 et Ps3 en octobre 2016, puis sur PC en avril 2017...
Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/09/blazblue-central-fiction-special-edition-announced-for-switch
