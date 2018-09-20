Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Jump Forces: les 4 persos de Toriyama dévoilé

De gauche a droite
Glover Directeur des J FORCE
Navigator le navigateur?
Galena la femme mechante donc
et Kane
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 09/20/2018 at 09:44 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    chiotgamer posted the 09/20/2018 at 09:46 PM
    Franchement pas très inspiré tout ça, m'enfin comme d'hab avec Toriyama
    zekk posted the 09/20/2018 at 09:47 PM
    Mouais overdose de toriyama
    spawnini posted the 09/20/2018 at 09:47 PM
    Fuck tu arrives en retard.
    Fuck les grottes.

    kevisiano posted the 09/20/2018 at 09:57 PM
    Navigator

    Je préfère internet explorer que ce tocard
    kevisiano posted the 09/20/2018 at 09:59 PM
    Kane c'est Gluten Freezer je crois
    amassous posted the 09/20/2018 at 10:01 PM
    kevisiano D'ou tu vois freezer? mdrrrrrrrrrr
    smashfan posted the 09/20/2018 at 10:14 PM
    Comme je disais Toryama c'est plus que c'etait bien les perso copier coller la méchante copier collé de la meuf de xenoverse et le dernier gars a la gueule de Jiren.. tfaçon ce jeux sent le fion.
