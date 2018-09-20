profile
Le magnifique concert de Shingeki no Kyojin (saison 2)


( 0:00 ) Concert Intro

( 1:33 ) APETITAN

( 4:05 ) YouSeeBIGGIRL/T:T ft. Gemie

( 7:29 ) The Reluctant Hereos ft. Mpi

( 12:01 ) Body Motion / 立body機motion

( 17:52 ) Call Your Name ft. Yosh & Mpi

( 38:52 ) XL-TT / Extra Large Titan or Colossus Titan

( 45:27 ) D.O.A ft. Aimee Blackschleger

( 49:02 ) Call Your Name (Orch) / 進撃st-hrn-egt20130629巨人

( 54:08 ) theDOGS ft. Mpi

( 1:24:14 ) Counter Attack Mankind / cóunter・attàck-mˈænkάɪnd

( 1:30:29 ) Army Go / army⇒G♂

( 1:33:59 ) Barricades ft. Mpi / Yosh / Gemie
    posted the 09/20/2018 at 09:43 PM by shincloud
    amassous posted the 09/20/2018 at 09:57 PM
    Ça c'est magnifique
    amassous posted the 09/20/2018 at 10:00 PM
    Y'a pas Sasageyo dans ton lien?
    citer un membre