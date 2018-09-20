( 0:00 ) Concert Intro
( 1:33 ) APETITAN
( 4:05 ) YouSeeBIGGIRL/T:T ft. Gemie
( 7:29 ) The Reluctant Hereos ft. Mpi
( 12:01 ) Body Motion / 立body機motion
( 17:52 ) Call Your Name ft. Yosh & Mpi
( 38:52 ) XL-TT / Extra Large Titan or Colossus Titan
( 45:27 ) D.O.A ft. Aimee Blackschleger
( 49:02 ) Call Your Name (Orch) / 進撃st-hrn-egt20130629巨人
( 54:08 ) theDOGS ft. Mpi
( 1:24:14 ) Counter Attack Mankind / cóunter・attàck-mˈænkάɪnd
( 1:30:29 ) Army Go / army⇒G♂
( 1:33:59 ) Barricades ft. Mpi / Yosh / Gemie
