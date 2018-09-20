« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition
11
Likes
Likers
name : Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry
98
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
articles : 2294
visites since opening : 2718871
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Tales of Vesperia : D.E. / Vidéo "portable"



Date de sortie : 11/01/2019



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gt7d_zg3pHc
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/20/2018 at 07:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/20/2018 at 07:41 PM
    C'est toujours joli , hâte d'y jouer. Je crois que c'est le seul j-rpg xbox 360 que j'ai pas fait.
    Ca me rappel Eternal sonata, infinite undiscovery, Blue dragon, Lost oddyssey... la 360
    kidicarus posted the 09/20/2018 at 07:46 PM
    Il sort à la même date que Mario?
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/20/2018 at 07:50 PM
    kidicarus Oui.
