Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
name : Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Granzella
genre : autre
multiplayer : non
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memorie / Trailer (TGS2018)


Exclusif PS4
Date de sortie : 25 Octobre 2018 (Japon)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3U43z6T4VU
    tags :
    posted the 09/20/2018 at 12:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    newtechnix posted the 09/20/2018 at 12:18 PM
    Ils l'ont pas annulé cette fois...vu les désastres qu'a connu le Japon dernièrement avec tous les morts, en faire un JV ce n'est pas terrible comme idée.
    famimax posted the 09/20/2018 at 01:22 PM
    newtechnix En faire un jv ? C'est pas basé sur les éventements récents donc je vois pas ou est le probléme. C'est pas pire que tous les solos de merde des FPS de guerres contemporaines, des TPS/tactique avec des Swat contre des terroristes, etc...
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/20/2018 at 01:34 PM
    Mon Goty de la PS4
