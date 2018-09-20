« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Acquire
2
Likes
Likers
name : Acquire
official website : http://www.acquire.co.jp/
profile
nicolasgourry
98
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2293
visites since opening : 2717642
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Scrap Rush / Teaser (TGS2018)


C'est un jeu eShop.


https://www.4gamer.net/games/433/G043361/20180919128/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFd7oNnuCxk&feature=youtu.be
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/20/2018 at 06:48 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    olimar59 posted the 09/20/2018 at 07:26 AM
    Un sous Bomberman?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre