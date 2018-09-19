ajouter un titre
profile
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
2
Likes
Likers
name : Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
355
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2259
visites since opening : 2166165
leblogdeshacka > blog
Encore un Trailer live-action pour Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Encore une une vidéo pour Assassin's Creed Odyssey et cette fois-ci, avec la voix off de Donald Reignoux



Plutôt sympa
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/19/2018 at 08:49 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    kinectical posted the 09/19/2018 at 08:52 PM
    Le jeu m’intéresse beaucouos niveau gameplay il a l’air assez intéressant ....mais ce sera en solde à 40$ dans 3 mois pas plus
    famimax posted the 09/19/2018 at 09:47 PM
    Je sais pas si beaucoup de gens vont capter la référence
    famimax posted the 09/19/2018 at 09:49 PM
    Mouais vu les commentaires du genre "C'est pas une pub d'assurance vie qu'on vous demande", je pense que le gros du public d'AC est trop inculte
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre