" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
41
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gantzeur
130
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1390
visites since opening : 1437417
gantzeur > blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ : C17 confirmé !


Le dernier personnage en DLC a été devoilé dans le dernier Shonen Jump , il devrait regoindre Cooler pour fin Septembre en plus d'une grosse maj avec un nouveau terrain :

new stage “Space Arena”

Et pour Novembre :

Additionally, seasonal Z Capsules featuring Halloween outfit-themed lobby characters and stamps will be distributed until late November.



Android 17’s special moves include:

“Barrier Explosion” – Surrounds his body in a barrier before charging forward. This can also be used in the air.
“End Game” – Goes around behind the enemy and continuously attacks.
Ultimate Skill: “Super Electric Strike” – Swirls around energy that builds up in his hands, then fires it off. This can also be used in the air.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/19/2018 at 10:21 AM by gantzeur
    comments (7)
    spilner posted the 09/19/2018 at 10:25 AM
    Bien.
    Dommage que ce soit sa version DBS mais bon.
    Et enfin un niuveau stage? Au vu du nom j'ai peur que ce soit un
    DBS pfff...
    raioh posted the 09/19/2018 at 10:26 AM
    C'est pas trop tôt, enfin un nouveau stage bordel.
    gantzeur posted the 09/19/2018 at 10:27 AM
    spilner ca à l'air d'être le stage du tournois des univers effectivement
    tab posted the 09/19/2018 at 11:02 AM
    Le leak etait vrai depuis le debut
    gantzeur posted the 09/19/2018 at 11:10 AM
    tab je crois que y'avait plus de doute à avoir
    gemini posted the 09/19/2018 at 11:19 AM
    Il y avait d'autres stage emblématique à ajouter avant ceux de DBS...........
    predagogue posted the 09/19/2018 at 11:29 AM
    JUNANAGO
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre