Le dernier personnage en DLC a été devoilé dans le dernier Shonen Jump , il devrait regoindre Cooler pour fin Septembre en plus d'une grosse maj avec un nouveau terrain :
new stage “Space Arena”
Et pour Novembre :
Additionally, seasonal Z Capsules featuring Halloween outfit-themed lobby characters and stamps will be distributed until late November.
Android 17’s special moves include:
“Barrier Explosion” – Surrounds his body in a barrier before charging forward. This can also be used in the air.
“End Game” – Goes around behind the enemy and continuously attacks.
Ultimate Skill: “Super Electric Strike” – Swirls around energy that builds up in his hands, then fires it off. This can also be used in the air.
posted the 09/19/2018 at 10:21 AM by gantzeur
Dommage que ce soit sa version DBS mais bon.
Et enfin un niuveau stage? Au vu du nom j'ai peur que ce soit un
DBS pfff...