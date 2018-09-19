Le dernier personnage en DLC a été devoilé dans le dernier Shonen Jump , il devrait regoindre Cooler pour fin Septembre en plus d'une grosse maj avec un nouveau terrain :new stage “Space Arena”Et pour Novembre :Additionally, seasonal Z Capsules featuring Halloween outfit-themed lobby characters and stamps will be distributed until late November.Android 17’s special moves include:“Barrier Explosion” – Surrounds his body in a barrier before charging forward. This can also be used in the air.“End Game” – Goes around behind the enemy and continuously attacks.Ultimate Skill: “Super Electric Strike” – Swirls around energy that builds up in his hands, then fires it off. This can also be used in the air.