Sony dévoile son line-up TGS 2018




Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia a ouvert son site officiel pour le Tokyo Game Show 2018,
l'occasion donc pour dévoiler son programme du TGS :

PlayStation VR

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
Beat Saber (Beat Games) – Playable, Trailer
Tetris Effect (Enhance Games) – Playable, Trailer
Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories(Granzella) – Playable, Trailer
Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (G-rounding, Inc.) – Playable, Trailer
Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Deracine (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Kill-X (SIE) – Trailer
Theater Room VR (SIE) – Playable
Ryan Marks: Revenge Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Final Assault (Smilegate Entertainment / Phase Lock Interactive) – Playable, Trailer
Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment) – Trailer
Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience (Square Enix) – Trailer
Dark Eclipse (Sunsoft) – Playable, Trailer

PlayStation 4

Caravan Stories (Aiming) – Trailer
Kill la Kill the Game: IF (Arc System Work) – Trailer
Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer (also on PS Vita)
Utawarerumono Zan (Aquaplus) – Trailer
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
God Eater 3 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
Jump Force (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks) – Trailer
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
Mega Man 11 (Capcom) – Trailer
Onimusha: Warlords (Capcom) – Trailer
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection(Capcom) – Trailer
Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart) – Trailer
Project Awakening (Cygames) – Trailer
Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3 Publisher) – Playable, Trailer
Anthem (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts) – Playable, Trailer
Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) – Playable, Trailer
Crystar (FuRyu) – Trailer
Dogfighter: World War 2 (Iggymob) – Trailer
Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
LoveR (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
Root Letter: Last Answer (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer (also on PS Vita)
RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
Knives Out (NetEase Games) – Trailer
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom) – Trailer
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Trailer
Project Judge (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
Shenmue I & II (Sega) – Trailer
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Concrete Genie (SIE) – Trailer
Days Gone (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Trailer
Samurai Shodown (SNK) – Trailer
Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
Just Cause 4 (Square Enix) – Trailer
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
Left Alive (Square Enix) – Trailer
Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (Square Enix) – Trailer
World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix) – Trailer
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) – Trailer
The Division 2 (Ubisoft) – Trailer
Skull & Bones (Ubisoft) – Trailer
Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Trailer
Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Japan) – Trailer



gemastu - https://gematsu.com/2018/09/sony-announces-tgs-2018-lineup
    comments (10)
    fan2jeux posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:26 PM
    vraiment cool pour la VR
    birmou posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:33 PM
    Franchement s'ils continuent ainsi avec la VR et qu'ils sortent un casque 2.0 sur PS5 tout en proposant la retro ça va être du très lourd
    minbox posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:34 PM
    gauffreman posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:02 PM
    Theater Room VR (SIE) – Playable

    Oh enfin des nouvelles de cette application!!! Il était temps j'amasse les blurays 3D en attendant que cette salle de cinoche VR sorte enfin.
    sora78 posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:03 PM
    Dommage que les Jap se foutent de 90% des jeux de la liste...

    birmou +1000

    Personnellement j'ai très envie de faire Déraciné, Astro Bot, Moss, Resident Evil 7 et la mini-jeu KingdomHeartsVR sur un éventuel PSVR 2.0 ^^
    shigeryu posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:07 PM
    birmou Ils ont un train d'avance sur la concurrence (voir 2 ) à se niveau, c'est clair que si ils continuent sur la lancé c'est prometteur pour l'avenir de la vr sur ps5, et en plus de ça ils assurent sur ps4 que demandé de plus?

    C'est encore tôt mais j'ai vraiment hâte de voir la bête et aussi leur stratégie.
    misterpixel posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:13 PM
    Astro Bot j’ai tellement hâte, ça a l’air génial, et hâte de savoir ce que va être vraiment Déraciné.

    J’aimerais beaucoup que Sony annonce son PSVR 2 sans fil.
    shigeryu posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:24 PM
    misterpixel un psvr nomad serait pas bête je trouve, ils ont déjà une bonne ludo ça pourrait le faire, en plus d'être compatible avec les machine playstation.
    misterpixel posted the 09/18/2018 at 06:32 PM
    shigeryu Peut-être qu’ils sortiront un PSVR 2 traditionnel à 400€ et un autre PSVR Nomade à 99€ qui nécessiterait la... PSP 2 que l’on glisserait dedans, et là ils reviennent en force sur le marché des consoles portables.
    leonr4 posted the 09/18/2018 at 06:36 PM
    C'est fort possible un PSVR 2.0 pour accompagner la sortie de la PS5
