PlayStation VR



Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

Beat Saber (Beat Games) – Playable, Trailer

Tetris Effect (Enhance Games) – Playable, Trailer

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories(Granzella) – Playable, Trailer

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (G-rounding, Inc.) – Playable, Trailer

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Deracine (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Kill-X (SIE) – Trailer

Theater Room VR (SIE) – Playable

Ryan Marks: Revenge Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Final Assault (Smilegate Entertainment / Phase Lock Interactive) – Playable, Trailer

Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment) – Trailer

Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience (Square Enix) – Trailer

Dark Eclipse (Sunsoft) – Playable, Trailer



PlayStation 4



Caravan Stories (Aiming) – Trailer

Kill la Kill the Game: IF (Arc System Work) – Trailer

Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer (also on PS Vita)

Utawarerumono Zan (Aquaplus) – Trailer

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

God Eater 3 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

Jump Force (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer

Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (Bandai Namco) – Trailer

Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks) – Trailer

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection (Capcom) – Trailer

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer

Mega Man 11 (Capcom) – Trailer

Onimusha: Warlords (Capcom) – Trailer

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection(Capcom) – Trailer

Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart) – Trailer

Project Awakening (Cygames) – Trailer

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3 Publisher) – Playable, Trailer

Anthem (Electronic Arts) – Trailer

Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) – Trailer

FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts) – Playable, Trailer

Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) – Playable, Trailer

Crystar (FuRyu) – Trailer

Dogfighter: World War 2 (Iggymob) – Trailer

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer

LoveR (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer

Root Letter: Last Answer (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer (also on PS Vita)

RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer

Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer

Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer

Knives Out (NetEase Games) – Trailer

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom) – Trailer

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Trailer

Project Judge (Sega) – Playable, Trailer

Shenmue I & II (Sega) – Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Concrete Genie (SIE) – Trailer

Days Gone (SIE) – Playable, Trailer

Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer

Dreams (SIE) – Trailer

Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer

Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Trailer

Samurai Shodown (SNK) – Trailer

Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer

Just Cause 4 (Square Enix) – Trailer

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer

The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer

Left Alive (Square Enix) – Trailer

Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (Square Enix) – Trailer

World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix) – Trailer

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) – Trailer

The Division 2 (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft) – Trailer

Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Trailer

Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Japan) – Trailer

a ouvert son site officiel pour le Tokyo Game Show 2018 l'occasion donc pour dévoiler son programme du