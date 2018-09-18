Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia
a ouvert son site officiel pour le Tokyo Game Show 2018
,
l'occasion donc pour dévoiler son programme du TGS
:
PlayStation VR
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
Beat Saber (Beat Games) – Playable, Trailer
Tetris Effect (Enhance Games) – Playable, Trailer
Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories(Granzella) – Playable, Trailer
Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! (G-rounding, Inc.) – Playable, Trailer
Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Deracine (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Kill-X (SIE) – Trailer
Theater Room VR (SIE) – Playable
Ryan Marks: Revenge Mission (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Final Assault (Smilegate Entertainment / Phase Lock Interactive) – Playable, Trailer
Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment) – Trailer
Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience (Square Enix) – Trailer
Dark Eclipse (Sunsoft) – Playable, Trailer
PlayStation 4
Caravan Stories (Aiming) – Trailer
Kill la Kill the Game: IF (Arc System Work) – Trailer
Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer (also on PS Vita)
Utawarerumono Zan (Aquaplus) – Trailer
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
God Eater 3 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
Jump Force (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
Fallout 76 (Bethesda Softworks) – Trailer
Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
Mega Man 11 (Capcom) – Trailer
Onimusha: Warlords (Capcom) – Trailer
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection(Capcom) – Trailer
Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon (Compile Heart) – Trailer
Project Awakening (Cygames) – Trailer
Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (D3 Publisher) – Playable, Trailer
Anthem (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) – Trailer
FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts) – Playable, Trailer
Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software) – Playable, Trailer
Crystar (FuRyu) – Trailer
Dogfighter: World War 2 (Iggymob) – Trailer
Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
LoveR (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
Root Letter: Last Answer (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer (also on PS Vita)
RPG Maker MV (Kadokawa Games) – Trailer
Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
Knives Out (NetEase Games) – Trailer
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom) – Trailer
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Trailer
Project Judge (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
Shenmue I & II (Sega) – Trailer
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Concrete Genie (SIE) – Trailer
Days Gone (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Trailer
Samurai Shodown (SNK) – Trailer
Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
Just Cause 4 (Square Enix) – Trailer
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
The Last Remnant Remastered (Square Enix) – Trailer
Left Alive (Square Enix) – Trailer
Million Arthur: Arcana Blood (Square Enix) – Trailer
World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Square Enix) – Trailer
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) – Trailer
The Division 2 (Ubisoft) – Trailer
Skull & Bones (Ubisoft) – Trailer
Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Trailer
Hitman 2 (Warner Bros. Japan) – Trailer
posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:12 PM by leonr4
Oh enfin des nouvelles de cette application!!! Il était temps j'amasse les blurays 3D en attendant que cette salle de cinoche VR sorte enfin.
birmou +1000
Personnellement j'ai très envie de faire Déraciné, Astro Bot, Moss, Resident Evil 7 et la mini-jeu KingdomHeartsVR sur un éventuel PSVR 2.0 ^^
C'est encore tôt mais j'ai vraiment hâte de voir la bête et aussi leur stratégie.
J’aimerais beaucoup que Sony annonce son PSVR 2 sans fil.