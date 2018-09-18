CN Play
Xbox BC : 2 Nouveaux titres
Cette semaine au programme de la rétrocompatibilité vous retrouvez :

Brutal Legend
Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Bon jeu à vous
    posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:02 PM by tuni
    comments (11)
    famimax posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:08 PM
    Brutal Legend un jeu sous estimé !
    Greg Hastings Paintball 2 un jeu... un jeu vidéo, je connaissais même pas ce truc
    vfries posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:09 PM
    Je me ferai bien brutal legend, il est à 9€ sur amazon.
    segadream posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:10 PM
    Brutal Legend est excellent
    vfries posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:14 PM
    segadream vraiment ?
    smokeboom posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:40 PM
    Cool, Greg Hastings Paintball 2, je suis fan des simulations de paintball en jeu vidéo !
    cajp45 posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:46 PM
    vfries ludique ment il n'est pas parfait mais l'ambiance est si fun et délirant que ça en fait un must have pour beaucoup.
    kamikaze1985 posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:56 PM
    Hell yeah pour Brutal Legend!
    vfries posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:13 PM
    cajp45 petite durée de vie d'après jv.com, ça me convient très bien. J'ai pris, je verrai si j'accroche
    cajp45 posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:26 PM
    vfries pour moi c'est un jeu à avoir dans sa collection, j'ai regretté de l'avoir revendu, là c'est l'occasion de me le reprendre. ^^
    segadream posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:59 PM
    vfries oui vraiment, enfin j'avais beaucoup aimé à l'époque.
    ramses posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:59 PM
    arrgh...
