Assassin's Creed Odyssey
name : Assassin's Creed Odyssey
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
355
leblogdeshacka
articles : 2255
visites since opening : 2160097
leblogdeshacka > blog
Un trailer live action pour Assassin's Creed Odyssey
En attendant le 5 Octobre, Ubisoft continue sa campagne de pub pour Assassin's Creed Odyssey avec un Trailer live-action du jeu.




Vraiment, hâte de mettre les mains dessus
    2
    posted the 09/18/2018 at 02:43 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    osiris posted the 09/18/2018 at 03:04 PM
    dommage la qualité est chelou
    fan2jeux posted the 09/18/2018 at 03:49 PM
    17 jours
    mad1 posted the 09/18/2018 at 04:00 PM
    Cette overdose putain!
