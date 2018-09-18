ajouter un titre
nostalgie pour 2 jeu abandonné
Enquête sur l’abandon de Prey 2 en englais




une autre enquête sur Project Offset (ex rival de oblivion)

    posted the 09/18/2018 at 12:25 PM by samsuki
    comments (3)
    megadeth posted the 09/18/2018 at 12:33 PM
    Project Offset , j'avais oublier, mais à l'époque ça m'avais hyper de ouf
    trodark posted the 09/18/2018 at 12:38 PM
    Nostalgie avec une majuscule pour faire net.
    2 jeux,on met un "x"
    abandonnés, on met un "s"


    Sérieusement, il y a un minimum...
    jigokunobara posted the 09/18/2018 at 01:10 PM
    trodark Ah... l'orthographe, la conjugaison, la grammaire...
    Mais pas que ! la propreté, la politesse aussi sont en option.
    Belle époque
    Courage
