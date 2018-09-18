profile
Ils sont sérieux capcom ?
En 2018, pas foutu de mettre des filtres ghraphiques ? même pas des scanlines... bref pour ma part boycott...

au vu de cette vidéo aucun filtre graphique pour la compilation capcom beat em up bundle

    tags : capcom les bundles du pauvre
    posted the 09/18/2018 at 10:24 AM by evilchris
    comments (7)
    evilchris posted the 09/18/2018 at 10:24 AM
    Shank d'ailleurs il n'y a pas la fiche du jeu
    escobar posted the 09/18/2018 at 10:26 AM
    megaman posted the 09/18/2018 at 10:27 AM
    l'avantage c'est le jeu online mais bon, même un emulateur peut le faire
    kikoo31 posted the 09/18/2018 at 10:30 AM
    hatefield posted the 09/18/2018 at 10:45 AM
    Vrai que la ils font que le service minimum.
    nyseko posted the 09/18/2018 at 10:46 AM
    Personnellement je préfère largement le rendu naturel, aucun filtre graphique, 4/3, donc avec le rendu pixel art exactement comme il doit être vu en 2018.
    newtechnix posted the 09/18/2018 at 10:47 AM
    Les filtres c'est pour les petits joueurs, un true gamer assume et se rabaisse pas à chialer au moindre pixel qui dépasse!

    Cachez moi ce flou que je ne saurais voir!
