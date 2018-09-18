accueil
profile
name :
Kingdom Hearts III
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
blog
Kingdom hearts III TGS 2018
[video]http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LNzxgjIRXWk&t=8s[video]
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LNzxgjIRXWk&t=8s
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/18/2018 at 05:43 AM by
palan
comments (
8
)
ekibyo
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 05:45 AM
Article de qualitay, c'est limite un tweet.
palan
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 05:48 AM
ekibyo
je transmet l info c est le principal, pas besoin de faire des ligne pour raconter ma vie ou parler de kh3(tout le monde sais c est quoi Kh3).
mariosan
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 05:54 AM
palan
c'est tout ce qu'on demande, merci pour le partage, je peux partir au taff l'esprit tranquille
palan
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 05:55 AM
mariosan
merci
jenicris
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 06:05 AM
racsnk
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 06:09 AM
ekibyo
palan
mariosan
jenicris
La cover :
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2018/38/2/1537249940-dnwjxjdu8aaeehp.jpg
palan
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 06:43 AM
racsnk
merci. Elle est jolie mais je m attendais pas à un covers comme ça.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 09/18/2018 at 07:28 AM
