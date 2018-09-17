« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
idée de groupe : Les jeux annulés
Il y a eu, il y a et il y aura des jeux annulés (soit totalement, soit en changeant de support). Je pense que ça serait intéressant d'avoir un groupe consacré à ça.

Quelques exemples :







Si des personnes sont intéressées par l'idée du groupe, ça serait un plus évidemment, je ne suis même pas obligé d'être le créateur du groupe.
    posted the 09/17/2018 at 09:48 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    diablo posted the 09/17/2018 at 09:52 PM
    il y a cette chaîne Youtube qui parle de jeux annulés, projets prototypes etc https://www.youtube.com/user/ptoponline/videos
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/17/2018 at 09:54 PM
    diablo ah, je ne connaissais pas, merci de l'info.
    negan posted the 09/17/2018 at 09:56 PM
    Aucun intérêt
    stefanpsp posted the 09/17/2018 at 10:36 PM
    nicolasgourry aucun interêt, pour toi.

    nicolasgourry Bonne idée si c'est bien documenter.
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/17/2018 at 10:39 PM
    stefanpsp pour ça que je propose l'idée, mais je ne suis pas obligé d'être le créateur ou de faire le groupe, car si d'autres le font mieux que moi (plus complet) et veulent le créer, je serais tout aussi content.
    liquidus posted the 09/17/2018 at 10:44 PM
    C'est un peu ce que je fais ici quand j'ai un peu de temps et de la motivation et d'autres arrivront : http://www.gamekyo.com/group128_2_2387.html
