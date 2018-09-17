profile
Saints Row : Gat Out of Hell
Saints Row : Gat Out of Hell
platform : Xbox One
editor : Deep Silver
developer : Volition
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - PlayStation 4
gat
gat
Xbox Game Pass : 4 jeux retirés fin septembre

*Maldita Castilla EX - La Castille
*Saints Row : Gat Out of Hell
*The Bug Butcher
*Tower of Guns
xboxlive.fr - https://www.xboxlive.fr/news_affiche_35699.html
    posted the 09/17/2018 at 05:54 PM by gat
    mikaou posted the 09/17/2018 at 06:01 PM
    Oh non ils retirent le Saints Row consacré a toi !
    gat posted the 09/17/2018 at 06:03 PM
    mikaou Je coûte trop cher. Même pour Microsoft.
    monz666 posted the 09/17/2018 at 06:08 PM
    Que des bombes !
    spawnini posted the 09/17/2018 at 07:33 PM
    mikaou gat cette arnaque ce jeu
