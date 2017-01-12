Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/01/2017
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna - The Golden Country : Test Gameblog
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna - The Golden Country :



Gameblog a testé cette Extension et lui attribue la note de 8/10. Pour rappel, voici leur verdict pour le jeu de base :



Cette Extension sortira ce vendredi en boîte...

Source : http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/3158-xenoblade-chronicles-2-torna-the-golden-country-switch
    posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:41 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    barberousse posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:58 PM
    Ah ils avaient aimé le jeu de base?! On ne peux donc pas leur faire confiance...
    link49 posted the 09/17/2018 at 01:05 PM
    Cette Extension étant meilleure, elle aurait du avoir un 10/10 de leur part, pas 8...
    sonilka posted the 09/17/2018 at 01:07 PM
    Ils avaient mis 9 a l'opus de base en meme temps. D'ailleurs l'avis de GB sur les prods japonaises (prods tout court), c'est un peu comme celui de Famitsu.
    gamergunz posted the 09/17/2018 at 01:12 PM
    barberousse pourquoi ? xenoblade 2 est un très bon jeu pourtant en tout cas moi je l'ai beaucoup aimé
