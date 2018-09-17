Est-ce un nouveau trailer ? Ou un trailer prototype ? On voit que le design des armures n'est pas le même qu'a l'E3 en revanche on dirait vraiment que le Slipspace Engine est identique...difficile à croire qu'il s'agit là d'un Fan Made.
( je vais essayer de plus me renseigner se soir je viendrai mettre à jour si je trouve des infos )
Par contre même s'il sort sur la première Xbox, clairement, ce que l'on voit là ce n'est pas une version de cette gen (même One X, ou alors la machine est bien plus puissante que prévu), c'est beaucoup trop beau pour que ce soit le cas !!
Les bruitages, les voix...
Ont dirais bien une fuite.
Not representative of any game in active development.
All models are from Halo 5. Assets were then deconstructed and re-rigged. Materials and scenes were made specifically for Octane.
There were a lot of things I wanted to learn in the past couple years. Octane Render changed the game by providing a lighting and rendering solution that is fast for video previsulazation and tone setting frames.
None of this is for any Halo title.
The goal was to learn the render engine, then apply it in a production environment to see where it will fall down in the realm of animation and bloated scenes.. Octane forces you to build smarter to get the best results. It's a lot like a game engine in that result.
Director: Dan Chosich
SFX: Dan Chosich
Octane Render is a GPU renderer. The scenes were composed in Cinema 4D and rendered with Pathtracing.