Halo Infinite
platform : PC
editor : Microsoft
developer : 343 Industries
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One
Halo Infinite un nouveau trailer en fuite ?


Est-ce un nouveau trailer ? Ou un trailer prototype ? On voit que le design des armures n'est pas le même qu'a l'E3 en revanche on dirait vraiment que le Slipspace Engine est identique...difficile à croire qu'il s'agit là d'un Fan Made.

( je vais essayer de plus me renseigner se soir je viendrai mettre à jour si je trouve des infos )
    posted the 09/17/2018 at 11:55 AM by diablo
    comments (14)
    madness7 posted the 09/17/2018 at 11:59 AM
    Hum... Difficile à dire, les animations et certains éléments me font dire que c'est un fake.
    misterpixel posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:00 PM
    Donc la prochaine étape serait encore un trailer type teaser (car on voit rien) si c’est bien vrai ? J’aimerais voir du Gameplay surtout afin de voir l’évolution ou non de son Gameplay.
    arrrghl posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:03 PM
    ça sent le fake , rien que pour la direction artistique de l'armure
    diablo posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:03 PM
    misterpixel je pense pas qu'il y aie de lien avec Halo Infinite j'y voit plus un Prototype de trailer créé pour l'E3 2018 mais un autre ( celui qu'on connait a été choisis ) en tous cas on reconnaît le Slipspace Engine donc je pense que c'est un réel prototype du Studio
    octobar posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:09 PM
    de toute façon ça sera sur Xbox Two les chéries.
    diablo posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:10 PM
    octobar déjà confirmé pour une sortie One
    osiris posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:30 PM
    Tu a peut-être raison mais perso certaines chose me font pensée à un fake inspiré sur celui de l'E3, ça pourrait être un autre moteur à ce niveau genre unreal 4 et la c'est pas du temps real n'y du 60 fps? il me semble que c'etai le ça de la démo E3 ?
    raiko posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:42 PM
    Si c'est un fake en tout cas c'est hyper bien foutu !!! C'est juste le montage qui fait plus démo de présentation en interne qu'autre chose à mon sens.
    Par contre même s'il sort sur la première Xbox, clairement, ce que l'on voit là ce n'est pas une version de cette gen (même One X, ou alors la machine est bien plus puissante que prévu), c'est beaucoup trop beau pour que ce soit le cas !!
    leonr4 posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:47 PM
    http://danchosich.com/halo-octane-render-tests
    stefanpsp posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:47 PM
    Sa ressemble à un vrai trailer fini, sur lequelle il manque un peut de post-prod sur le sound design.

    Les bruitages, les voix...

    Ont dirais bien une fuite.
    leonr4 posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:50 PM
    screen 1
    screen 2
    screen 3
    screen 4
    screen 5
    screen 6
    screen 7
    screen 8
    screen 9
    screen 10
    screen 11
    screen 12
    leonr4 posted the 09/17/2018 at 12:55 PM
    Ça date de 2017

    Not representative of any game in active development.

    All models are from Halo 5. Assets were then deconstructed and re-rigged. Materials and scenes were made specifically for Octane.

    There were a lot of things I wanted to learn in the past couple years. Octane Render changed the game by providing a lighting and rendering solution that is fast for video previsulazation and tone setting frames.

    None of this is for any Halo title.

    The goal was to learn the render engine, then apply it in a production environment to see where it will fall down in the realm of animation and bloated scenes.. Octane forces you to build smarter to get the best results. It's a lot like a game engine in that result.

    Director: Dan Chosich
    SFX: Dan Chosich

    Octane Render is a GPU renderer. The scenes were composed in Cinema 4D and rendered with Pathtracing.
    chester posted the 09/17/2018 at 01:06 PM
    leonr4 merci pour l'info
    leonr4 posted the 09/17/2018 at 01:07 PM
    chester De rien.
