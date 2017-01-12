Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna : Contenu de la version physique
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna - The Golden Country :



Certains ont déjà la version physique. Voici son contenu :









Pour rappel, cette version sortira ce vendredi…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/318206-xenoblade-chronicles-2-torna-the-golden-country-physical-cop
    posted the 09/16/2018 at 05:54 PM by link49
    rbz posted the 09/16/2018 at 05:56 PM
    nice, day one
    link49 posted the 09/16/2018 at 06:00 PM
    J'ai hâte que ce jeu rejoigne mon autel Xenoblade. En espérant un portage du premier et du X avec le moteur de cette extension du 2...
    temporell posted the 09/16/2018 at 06:03 PM
    ok je prend alors
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/16/2018 at 06:08 PM
    Gloire à L' Architecte !

    link49 Tu oublie XCX2 et XC III + le projet secret de Monolith .
