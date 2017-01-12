accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
12/01/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
articles :
17059
visites since opening : 21207642
21207642
link49
> blog
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna : Le plus beau jeu Nintendo Switch
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici des Images de l'Extension Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna :
J'y joue depuis vendredi, et je trouve le jeu juste magnifique :
Le travail effectué sur la végétation est impressionnant, tout comme le rendu des personnages. Honnêtement, je dirais qu'il s'agit même du beau jeu Nintendo Switch sorti à ce jour selon moi…
Source :
tags :
posted the 09/16/2018 at 03:17 PM by
link49
comments (4)
4
)
administrateur
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 03:22 PM
Mais c'est du démat ! Tu as trahi Amassous ! Et t'as essayé Tomb raider depuis ce matin au moins ou t'es retombé amoureux de la switch et Xeno et ta pas pu aller voir ailleurs ?
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 03:23 PM
Pas tout à fait , lors des cinematiques , les visages sont un peu floutees , sinon j' y retourne , il est trop bien ce jeu .
shinz0
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 03:24 PM
Le beau jeu Switch même malgré la texture des décors ?
link49
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 03:24 PM
Administrateur
Je le prendrais en boite vendredi, donc c'est du déma temporaire.
Pour SOTTR, désolé, mais XC2 m'empêche d'allumer ma Xbox One...
Darkxehanort94
Il a une forte odeur de GOTY 2018 je dirais même...
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
