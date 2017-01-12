Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
72
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/01/2017
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna : Le plus beau jeu Nintendo Switch
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images de l’Extension Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna :



J’y joue depuis vendredi, et je trouve le jeu juste magnifique :

























Le travail effectué sur la végétation est impressionnant, tout comme le rendu des personnages. Honnêtement, je dirais qu’il s’agit même du beau jeu Nintendo Switch sorti à ce jour selon moi…

Source : member15179.html
    posted the 09/16/2018 at 03:17 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    administrateur posted the 09/16/2018 at 03:22 PM
    Mais c'est du démat ! Tu as trahi Amassous ! Et t'as essayé Tomb raider depuis ce matin au moins ou t'es retombé amoureux de la switch et Xeno et ta pas pu aller voir ailleurs ?
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/16/2018 at 03:23 PM
    Pas tout à fait , lors des cinematiques , les visages sont un peu floutees , sinon j' y retourne , il est trop bien ce jeu .
    shinz0 posted the 09/16/2018 at 03:24 PM
    Le beau jeu Switch même malgré la texture des décors ?
    link49 posted the 09/16/2018 at 03:24 PM
    Administrateur Je le prendrais en boite vendredi, donc c'est du déma temporaire.

    Pour SOTTR, désolé, mais XC2 m'empêche d'allumer ma Xbox One...

    Darkxehanort94 Il a une forte odeur de GOTY 2018 je dirais même...
