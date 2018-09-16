accueil
[Flash Info] After Geek débarque (toute les geekerie news)
Voici le premier numéro de After Geek avec du Hunter x Hunter, Captain Marvel du Spiderman et plus encore.
posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:03 AM by
kdash
comments (
14
)
negan
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 10:07 AM
Le mec poste un message par an et viens prendre GK pour faire la pub de sa merde
bliss02
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 10:22 AM
Quel talent ......
nyseko
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 10:27 AM
A la limite je trouve cela moins pire que les personnes qui posent leur let's play tous les jours et que de toute façon personne ne va voir.
anakaris
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 10:34 AM
En gros c'est le zapping des "news geek" ? Quelle originalité.
kenpokan
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 10:44 AM
Non merci
spawnini
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 10:44 AM
J'ai peur de cliquer
weepangel
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 10:46 AM
Pas mal la faute d'orthographe sur Avengers sur l'image. Ça donne envie
iglooo
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 10:59 AM
Y'a un abo
premium
ou pas?
vyse
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 11:00 AM
tocard...
escobar
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 11:12 AM
Osef
moulesfrites
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 11:27 AM
Règle Numéro 1:
Fautes d'orthographe, de grammaire etc = boycott
dragonkevin
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 11:36 AM
Une interview exclusive de Togashi ? EXCLUSIVE ? Oh c'est dingue
kikoo31
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 12:12 PM
kdash
posted
the 09/16/2018 at 12:30 PM
Mdrrr, vive la communauté gamekyo
Fautes d'orthographe, de grammaire etc = boycott