[Flash Info] After Geek débarque (toute les geekerie news)
Voici le premier numéro de After Geek avec du Hunter x Hunter, Captain Marvel du Spiderman et plus encore.

    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:03 AM by kdash
    comments (14)
    negan posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:07 AM
    Le mec poste un message par an et viens prendre GK pour faire la pub de sa merde
    bliss02 posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:22 AM
    Quel talent ......
    nyseko posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:27 AM
    A la limite je trouve cela moins pire que les personnes qui posent leur let's play tous les jours et que de toute façon personne ne va voir.
    anakaris posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:34 AM
    En gros c'est le zapping des "news geek" ? Quelle originalité.
    kenpokan posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:44 AM
    Non merci
    spawnini posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:44 AM
    J'ai peur de cliquer
    weepangel posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:46 AM
    Pas mal la faute d'orthographe sur Avengers sur l'image. Ça donne envie
    iglooo posted the 09/16/2018 at 10:59 AM
    Y'a un abo premium ou pas?
    vyse posted the 09/16/2018 at 11:00 AM
    tocard...
    escobar posted the 09/16/2018 at 11:12 AM
    Osef
    moulesfrites posted the 09/16/2018 at 11:27 AM
    Règle Numéro 1:
    Fautes d'orthographe, de grammaire etc = boycott
    dragonkevin posted the 09/16/2018 at 11:36 AM
    Une interview exclusive de Togashi ? EXCLUSIVE ? Oh c'est dingue
    kikoo31 posted the 09/16/2018 at 12:12 PM
    Le 30 mai 2013, Air Austral a annoncé sa participation à hauteur de 51 % dans le capital de la nouvelle compagnie aérienne Ewa Air. Lancée en juillet, la nouvelle compagnie a assuré ses premiers vols en novembre 2013.
    kdash posted the 09/16/2018 at 12:30 PM
    Mdrrr, vive la communauté gamekyo
