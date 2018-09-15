Hello les copains. Je recherche actuellement une TV (4K compatible avec un excellent HDR bien entendu) en 55 voir 65 pouces avec une dalle 10bits. Je souhaiterais claque 1500 balles grand max mais VRAIMENT grand max. Merci d'avance pour vos conseils.
spawnini Trop cher frère.
spazer J'ai changé y'a deux ans et c'était une bas de gamme.
Tiens il y a ce site mais un poil plus cher
http://www.planetetechnologie.com/television/33361-panasonic-tx55ez950e-5025232860791.html
T'en penses quoi de celui-là ?
revans J'suis pas très chaud sur Philips.
sinon SAMSUNG QE55Q6F
Tu auras un Pana Oled 2018 pour 1500€
https://m.darty.com/m/achat/hifi_video/tous_ecrans_plats/qled/samsung_qe49q7f_4k_uhd.html?dartycid=comp_comp_shopping-CPA-stocke_4299167#product-characteristics
Oled
https://www.cdiscount.com/high-tech/televiseurs/lg-oled55b7v-tv-oled-4k-55-139-cm-smart/f-1062613-lg8806084556219.html?refer=zanoxpb&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-268983&awc=6948_1537017274_fc7d3acbf792db6c1d6cddf2183bfd3a
parcequ'en 4k si c'est superieur à 3m
il te faut un 65 pouces obligatoire sinon bof bof
madness7 J'suis trop tenté par le QLED de Samsung. J'ai pris une petite claque en voyant l'image chez Darty.
mishinho J'ai un peu moins de 3 mètres de recul.
Tout dépend ce que tu recherches vraiment, mais le oled a fait énormément progrès sur ma longévité.
https://www.cnetfrance.fr/produits/test-sony-xf9005-39872073.htm
https://www.boulanger.com/ref/1105553?xtor=SEC-6954-GOO&xts=171153&origin=pla&kwd=&gclid=CjwKCAjw2_LcBRBYEiwA_XVBU1r3jfS8UEg2bNxJ_7XfydaMMZm5dT5swdm9qjMSBHF5Sp4lhmhAaBoCb4wQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Sinon pour le qled ça reste du LCD, il y a juste un filtre en plus, mais ça reste du lcd avec ses avantages et défauts.
Si non ta pas mal de choix
https://m.lcd-compare.com/tv-liste-122.htm?visiplancm=140-140&tv_label=7,8&ultrahdp=1&panelf=10bits&hd