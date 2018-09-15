profile
[HELP] Vos avis pour l'achat d'une TV please

Hello les copains. Je recherche actuellement une TV (4K compatible avec un excellent HDR bien entendu) en 55 voir 65 pouces avec une dalle 10bits. Je souhaiterais claque 1500 balles grand max mais VRAIMENT grand max. Merci d'avance pour vos conseils.


    posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:01 PM by gat
    comments (23)
    spawnini posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:09 PM
    Prends le AF9 en 65, tu me remercieras
    gat posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:10 PM
    spawnini 1500 grand max j'ai dit.
    arquion posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:11 PM
    55EZ950 de pana trouvable à 1390€
    spawnini posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:13 PM
    gat ah merde, ça tapait dans les 3999€ là
    spazer posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:15 PM
    Encore ???
    gat posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:17 PM
    arquion Sur quel(s) site(s) ? Car je le vois partout à 2000€.

    spawnini Trop cher frère.

    spazer J'ai changé y'a deux ans et c'était une bas de gamme.
    arquion posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:19 PM
    gat faut surveiller et rechercher sur dealabs.

    Tiens il y a ce site mais un poil plus cher
    http://www.planetetechnologie.com/television/33361-panasonic-tx55ez950e-5025232860791.html
    revans posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:19 PM
    Philips 55POS9002
    gat posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:21 PM
    arquion Je surveille tous les jours.
    T'en penses quoi de celui-là ?

    revans J'suis pas très chaud sur Philips.
    revans posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:24 PM
    gat pourtant c'est de super produit.
    sinon SAMSUNG QE55Q6F
    gat posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:26 PM
    revans Celui-là ? J'hésite à le prendre depuis quelques jours.
    goldmen33 posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:30 PM
    Attends les offres de remise des constructeurs en fin d'année

    Tu auras un Pana Oled 2018 pour 1500€
    madness7 posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:30 PM
    LCD

    https://m.darty.com/m/achat/hifi_video/tous_ecrans_plats/qled/samsung_qe49q7f_4k_uhd.html?dartycid=comp_comp_shopping-CPA-stocke_4299167#product-characteristics

    Oled

    https://www.cdiscount.com/high-tech/televiseurs/lg-oled55b7v-tv-oled-4k-55-139-cm-smart/f-1062613-lg8806084556219.html?refer=zanoxpb&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-268983&awc=6948_1537017274_fc7d3acbf792db6c1d6cddf2183bfd3a
    mishinho posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:32 PM
    combien de recul entre la tv et ton canap ?
    parcequ'en 4k si c'est superieur à 3m
    il te faut un 65 pouces obligatoire sinon bof bof
    gat posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:35 PM
    goldmen33 J'suis trop impatient aussi.

    madness7 J'suis trop tenté par le QLED de Samsung. J'ai pris une petite claque en voyant l'image chez Darty.

    mishinho J'ai un peu moins de 3 mètres de recul.
    kidicarus posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:48 PM
    gat attention Qled n'a rien avoir avec du Oled
    gat posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:59 PM
    kidicarus Ouais je sais mais je pense que le QLED est plus fiable que l'OLED aujourd'hui.
    kidicarus posted the 09/15/2018 at 02:09 PM
    gat c'est pour l'image et les couleurs; c'est comme le plasma à une époque les gens ont préférés le lcd moins cher par rapport à une image douce et excellente.

    Tout dépend ce que tu recherches vraiment, mais le oled a fait énormément progrès sur ma longévité.
    administrateur posted the 09/15/2018 at 02:13 PM
    gat tiens le coup. Avec les première tv 8k en fin d'annee ca va baisser et avec 1500 euros tu te prendras une très bonne tv. Tu te feras en plus un jolis cadeau de Noël. C'est pas comme si t'avais plus de tv et galerait pour jouer. C'est juste de l'impatience
    zephon posted the 09/15/2018 at 02:22 PM
    gat moi j'ai acquis la 55xf9005 de sony pour 1299 pendant les soldes de la coupe du monde à boulanger (bon a ce prix j'ai du l'embarquer sur place)

    https://www.cnetfrance.fr/produits/test-sony-xf9005-39872073.htm />
    https://www.boulanger.com/ref/1105553?xtor=SEC-6954-GOO&xts=171153&origin=pla&kwd=&gclid=CjwKCAjw2_LcBRBYEiwA_XVBU1r3jfS8UEg2bNxJ_7XfydaMMZm5dT5swdm9qjMSBHF5Sp4lhmhAaBoCb4wQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
    madness7 posted the 09/15/2018 at 02:25 PM
    gat Alors n'hésite pas trop à ce prix, le mieux c'est si tu peux l'acheter en magasin (si il n'est pas en magasin le commander), si tu n'es pas satisfait tu pourras toujours le ramener, très bien Darty pour ça comparé par exemple à boulanger.

    Sinon pour le qled ça reste du LCD, il y a juste un filtre en plus, mais ça reste du lcd avec ses avantages et défauts.
    osiris posted the 09/15/2018 at 02:26 PM
    Cherche les modèles haute de gamme de l'année dernière tu les aura moin cher après peut-être que le freesync t'intéresser ?

    Si non ta pas mal de choix
    https://m.lcd-compare.com/tv-liste-122.htm?visiplancm=140-140&tv_label=7,8&ultrahdp=1&panelf=10bits&hd
    mikazaki posted the 09/15/2018 at 02:27 PM
    Pana ou LG ta rien de mieux.le problème des Sony ces le pied , quand tu la pose et que l'accroche pas au mur sa fait un e image dirigé vers le haut pour le modèle Oled .ces redibitoire.la pana a un traitement de ouf et les LG maîtrise pour le jeux vidéo . Bon jeux.et bienvenu dans la famille Oled si jamais mdr
