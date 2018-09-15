« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Game Freak
name : Game Freak
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Town / Images



Développeur : Game Freak
Date de sortie : 2019
Exclusif Switch










https://www.actugaming.net/game-freak-pokemon-annonce-town-un-nouveau-rpg-sur-switch-164861/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5CuZwrRtdk
    posted the 09/15/2018 at 12:06 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    birmou posted the 09/15/2018 at 12:13 PM
    Vivement plus d'infos
    koji posted the 09/15/2018 at 12:20 PM
    j'aime beaucoup la direction artistique, ca rend quand mm optimiste pour le gros pokemon de 2019.
    aros posted the 09/15/2018 at 12:26 PM
    Juste le characters Design qui me chagrine, au-delà de ça, c'est l'interface de combat qui m'a l'air à chié, à voir.
    kidicarus posted the 09/15/2018 at 12:46 PM
    koji pareil, surtout les persos.
    rbz posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:44 PM
    koji on est dac
    quand tu compare a la DA de lets go tout lisse .

    j'aime particulièrement le rendu des maisons : o
    zabuza posted the 09/15/2018 at 01:54 PM
    Un jeu qui m intéresse
    birmou posted the 09/15/2018 at 02:23 PM
    Si seulement on avait un nouveau Little King Story un de ces quatre.
