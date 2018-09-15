profile
Kingdom Hearts III : une image avant le TGS
Jeux Video


Issu d'un event de San Diego, où était présente une version longue de la démo du Rock Titan.

J'imagine qu'on aura un aperçu plus complet la semaine prochaine lors du TGS.
    posted the 09/15/2018 at 03:45 AM by shanks
    comments (4)
    jeanouillz posted the 09/15/2018 at 04:40 AM
    Ce n'est pas très beau ...
    shanks posted the 09/15/2018 at 04:59 AM
    jeanouillz
    de kwa ?
    ça troll du bon petit matin clair ?
    octobar posted the 09/15/2018 at 05:34 AM
    On dirait que Dingo commence direct à se foutre de la gueule du joueur.
    mikazaki posted the 09/15/2018 at 06:07 AM
    Waouh
