Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch : Les premières images dévoilées
Nintendo Switch
Voici des Images d'un jeu à paraître sur Nintendo Switch :
Nintendo dévoile quelques images de son futur titre :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira l'année prochaine, sans plus de précision…
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/luigis-mansion-3-screenshots/
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:20 PM by
link49
comments (
13
)
darkwii
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:23 PM
Peut-être qu on en verra un peu plus au tgs
sora78
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:23 PM
Manque un peu de textures sur le petit luigi.
Mais vivement !
zabuza
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:26 PM
C'est Next level sur le projet ?
Sinon on voit bien qu'il manque beaucoup d effet et de finition notamment sur les points de vie des fantômes etc.
link49
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:27 PM
Je l'attends celui-là, mais sans plus. A voir quand il sort...
jenicris
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:27 PM
zabuza
ouaip surement. Comme pour le 2.
D'ailleurs le studio avait déjà parlé du fait qu'ils bossaient sur un jeu Switch.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:28 PM
Je me demande quels effets seront présents pour en prendre plein les mirettes, je dis ça, je me souviendrais toujours la première fois que j'ai aspiré une nappe ou un rideau dans le premier Luigi's Manson.
kibix971
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:28 PM
C'est très lisse.. on pourrait presque croire à une version HD d'un ancien épisode plutôt qu'un nouveau jeu développé sur Switch.
zabuza
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:31 PM
jenicris
se serait bien vu le bon taff qu ils ont fait sur le deux et niveau qualité le studio est plutôt bon.
Après j ai l impression que l ami Mario sera de la partie vu que sa valise est là
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:34 PM
link49
Luigi's Mansion 3 / Fire Emblem: Three Houses / Daemon X Machina
Déjà je suis heureux avec ça pour 2019
Si il y a en plus : Bayonetta 3 / Metroid Prime 4
Alors là, c'est carrément le pied
excervecyanide
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:41 PM
nicolasgourry
misterpixel
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:42 PM
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:44 PM
J espère une compile du 1 et du 2 pour la sortie de luigi mansion 3 sur switch
rugalwave
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 07:46 PM
A l'époque GC ca claquait vraiment mais là...
