Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Luigi's Mansion 3
name : Luigi's Mansion 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action
link49
link49
Luigi’s Mansion 3 Switch : Les premières images dévoilées
Nintendo Switch


Voici des Images d’un jeu à paraître sur Nintendo Switch :



Nintendo dévoile quelques images de son futur titre :









Pour rappel, le jeu sortira l’année prochaine, sans plus de précision…

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/luigis-mansion-3-screenshots/
    posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:20 PM by link49
    comments (13)
    darkwii posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:23 PM
    Peut-être qu on en verra un peu plus au tgs
    sora78 posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:23 PM
    Manque un peu de textures sur le petit luigi.

    Mais vivement !
    zabuza posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:26 PM
    C'est Next level sur le projet ?

    Sinon on voit bien qu'il manque beaucoup d effet et de finition notamment sur les points de vie des fantômes etc.
    link49 posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:27 PM
    Je l'attends celui-là, mais sans plus. A voir quand il sort...
    jenicris posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:27 PM
    zabuza ouaip surement. Comme pour le 2.
    D'ailleurs le studio avait déjà parlé du fait qu'ils bossaient sur un jeu Switch.
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:28 PM
    Je me demande quels effets seront présents pour en prendre plein les mirettes, je dis ça, je me souviendrais toujours la première fois que j'ai aspiré une nappe ou un rideau dans le premier Luigi's Manson.
    kibix971 posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:28 PM
    C'est très lisse.. on pourrait presque croire à une version HD d'un ancien épisode plutôt qu'un nouveau jeu développé sur Switch.
    zabuza posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:31 PM
    jenicris se serait bien vu le bon taff qu ils ont fait sur le deux et niveau qualité le studio est plutôt bon.

    Après j ai l impression que l ami Mario sera de la partie vu que sa valise est là
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:34 PM
    link49 Luigi's Mansion 3 / Fire Emblem: Three Houses / Daemon X Machina
    Déjà je suis heureux avec ça pour 2019
    Si il y a en plus : Bayonetta 3 / Metroid Prime 4
    Alors là, c'est carrément le pied
    excervecyanide posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:41 PM
    nicolasgourry
    misterpixel posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:42 PM
    ducknsexe posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:44 PM
    J espère une compile du 1 et du 2 pour la sortie de luigi mansion 3 sur switch
    rugalwave posted the 09/14/2018 at 07:46 PM
    A l'époque GC ca claquait vraiment mais là...
