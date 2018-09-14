ajouter un titre
leblogdeshacka > blog
Une image pour un jeu Iron Man annulé
Une image d'un jeu Iron Man annulé
Franchement, ça aurait pu le faire bordel


    posted the 09/14/2018 at 03:59 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    administrateur posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:03 PM
    Tu ne te rappel pas des jeux sur ps3/360 ?
    kakazu posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:05 PM
    Un iron man ça serait kiffant quand même. Bien sur il faut que le jeu ait un bon budget mais ça serait tellement kiffant. Voler a travers New york.
    kuroni posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:05 PM
    Surement un truc fake, comme d'hab.
    thor posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:08 PM
    Ce n'est pas un jeu annulé, c'est un utilisateur de reddit qui a posté un concept d'un jeu Iron-Man qu'il aimerait voir un jour.
    liquidus posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:25 PM
    thor C'est même pas un concept, c'est une figurine Hot Toys de l'armure présente dans l'Ere d'Ultron

    https://www.sideshowtoy.com/assets/products/902424-mark-xlv/lg/902424-mark-xlv-15.jpg

    C'est le même dos
    thor posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:27 PM
    liquidus Je parlais du screen dans son ensemble :
    https://www.reddit.com/r/gaming/comments/9fr2p0/one_can_hope/?ref=share&ref_source=embed&utm_content=media&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=f3ca5a3251a244a0858bdb9c21236731&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=9fr2p0

    Mais bien vu
    kuroni posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Comme d'hab...
    derno posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:29 PM
    et ça a vraiment l'air d'être une photos tiré de street view.
    idd posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:30 PM
    y a un code caché dans spiderman pour avoir le skin de iron man ^^
    dokou posted the 09/14/2018 at 04:53 PM
    Cette désinformation
    Un mec prend une photo de sa figurine et la colle sur une autre photo et toute la toile s'emballe :"oh trop cool, énorme, ça aurait pu être un grand jeu... ect....ect...."
    Non mais franchement
