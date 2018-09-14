accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe : Images et box Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant un jeu WiiU porté sur Nintendo Switch :
En plus de la box américaine, qui devrait être la même chez nous, voici des Images :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 11 janvier prochain...
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/new-super-mario-bros-deluxe-boxart-screenshots-art/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/14/2018 at 12:52 PM by
link49
comments (
16
)
narustorm
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 12:56 PM
J'aurai bien voulu Peach en perso et pas un perso qui se transforme en elle.
J'ai les deux sur WiiU mais a voir le prix.
sonilka
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 12:56 PM
Vont ils etre beau joueur et le sortir à prix bas comme Captain Toad ?
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 12:58 PM
sonilka
: Nintendo, beau joueur?
Captain Toad n'est pas une franchise très populaire, la baisse de prix c'était pour attirer un maximum de joueurs! Ce qui n'est pas le cas de ce Super Mario Bros U qui risque lui de bien se vendre.
shanks
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 12:58 PM
sonilka
Captain Toad n'était pas à "bas prix" sur Switch.
Il était déjà à ce prix sur Wii U.
Donc franchement, espère rien pour celui-là.
sdkios
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 12:58 PM
sonilka
Ca m'etonnerait, c'est un mario. Les mario se vendent rarement a bas prix, meme après plusieurs mois XD
En tout cas ce serait bien qu'ils le vendent pas trop cher. Je les ai deja retournés sur wii U donc se sera sans moi sinon.
link49
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 12:59 PM
J'ai adoré cet Opus sur WiiU, préférant les Opus 2D au Opus 3D, alors je repasse à la caisse en janvier...
superpanda
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:00 PM
Quel intérêt de les reprendre sur switch ?
sonilka
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:01 PM
shanks
il était pas sorti à 49e sur WiiU ? Autant pour moi alors.
shanks
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:03 PM
sonilka
Nop, 39€.
link49
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:06 PM
Mine de rien, on tient là le premier million-seller au Japon de 2019...
giru
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:09 PM
Ils auraient pu ajouter Wario et Waluigi, ça aurait été plus sympa que Nabbit (who cares?) et Toadette qui se transforme en Peach...wtf.
Sinon, la rumeur parlait de nouveaux niveaux... On dirait que ce n'est pas le cas. Dommage.
Bref, ça vaut le coup uniquement si on ne l'a pas fait sur Wii U.
rbz
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:10 PM
même pas une toute petite retouche des assets, rien ...
ces baltringues ... j'ose espérer qu'il ne se vendra pas beaucoup
guiguif
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:11 PM
Daube
escobar
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:25 PM
Bof j'ai pas aimé sur Wii u ça sera sans moi
ravyxxs
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:25 PM
link49
Arrête de tendre la perche aux gens mec......
amassous
posted
the 09/14/2018 at 01:35 PM
Le U n'a plus sa place dans le jeu.
guiguif
Un des meilleures Mario 2D avec SMW.
