Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
2
Likes
Likers
name : New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17050
visites since opening : 21139811
link49 > blog
all
New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe : Images et box Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant un jeu WiiU porté sur Nintendo Switch :



En plus de la box américaine, qui devrait être la même chez nous, voici des Images :





















Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 11 janvier prochain...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/new-super-mario-bros-deluxe-boxart-screenshots-art/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/14/2018 at 12:52 PM by link49
    comments (16)
    narustorm posted the 09/14/2018 at 12:56 PM
    J'aurai bien voulu Peach en perso et pas un perso qui se transforme en elle.

    J'ai les deux sur WiiU mais a voir le prix.
    sonilka posted the 09/14/2018 at 12:56 PM
    Vont ils etre beau joueur et le sortir à prix bas comme Captain Toad ?
    xenofamicom posted the 09/14/2018 at 12:58 PM
    sonilka : Nintendo, beau joueur?

    Captain Toad n'est pas une franchise très populaire, la baisse de prix c'était pour attirer un maximum de joueurs! Ce qui n'est pas le cas de ce Super Mario Bros U qui risque lui de bien se vendre.
    shanks posted the 09/14/2018 at 12:58 PM
    sonilka
    Captain Toad n'était pas à "bas prix" sur Switch.
    Il était déjà à ce prix sur Wii U.

    Donc franchement, espère rien pour celui-là.
    sdkios posted the 09/14/2018 at 12:58 PM
    sonilka Ca m'etonnerait, c'est un mario. Les mario se vendent rarement a bas prix, meme après plusieurs mois XD
    En tout cas ce serait bien qu'ils le vendent pas trop cher. Je les ai deja retournés sur wii U donc se sera sans moi sinon.
    link49 posted the 09/14/2018 at 12:59 PM
    J'ai adoré cet Opus sur WiiU, préférant les Opus 2D au Opus 3D, alors je repasse à la caisse en janvier...
    superpanda posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:00 PM
    Quel intérêt de les reprendre sur switch ?
    sonilka posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:01 PM
    shanks il était pas sorti à 49e sur WiiU ? Autant pour moi alors.
    shanks posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:03 PM
    sonilka
    Nop, 39€.
    link49 posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:06 PM
    Mine de rien, on tient là le premier million-seller au Japon de 2019...
    giru posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:09 PM
    Ils auraient pu ajouter Wario et Waluigi, ça aurait été plus sympa que Nabbit (who cares?) et Toadette qui se transforme en Peach...wtf.

    Sinon, la rumeur parlait de nouveaux niveaux... On dirait que ce n'est pas le cas. Dommage.

    Bref, ça vaut le coup uniquement si on ne l'a pas fait sur Wii U.
    rbz posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:10 PM
    même pas une toute petite retouche des assets, rien ...
    ces baltringues ... j'ose espérer qu'il ne se vendra pas beaucoup
    guiguif posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:11 PM
    Daube
    escobar posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:25 PM
    Bof j'ai pas aimé sur Wii u ça sera sans moi
    ravyxxs posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:25 PM
    link49 Arrête de tendre la perche aux gens mec......
    amassous posted the 09/14/2018 at 01:35 PM
    Le U n'a plus sa place dans le jeu.
    guiguif Un des meilleures Mario 2D avec SMW.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre