profile
Days Gone
42
Likes
Likers
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
76
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 670
visites since opening : 915549
sora78 > blog
all
Days Gone : Ben Studio révèle le KeyArt !
Exclusivités PS4




Twitter - https://twitter.com/BendStudio
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/13/2018 at 08:01 PM by sora78
    comments (7)
    misterpixel posted the 09/13/2018 at 08:06 PM
    C’est quoi ?
    vyse posted the 09/13/2018 at 08:07 PM
    l'image sensé représenter la philosophie du jeu si je comprends bien
    shiroyashagin posted the 09/13/2018 at 08:20 PM
    le nombre de zombie derrière
    minbox posted the 09/13/2018 at 08:21 PM
    contra posted the 09/13/2018 at 08:33 PM
    Classe.
    leonr4 posted the 09/13/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Classe, sinon ils ont pas encore dévoilé le cover officiel ?
    biboys posted the 09/13/2018 at 08:41 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre