Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Forza Horizon 4
9
Likes
Likers
name : Forza Horizon 4
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Playground Games
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17046
visites since opening : 21120669
link49 > blog
all
Forza Horizon 4 sur Xbox One : Ça arrache la g...!!!
Xbox One


Voici des Images issues de la Démo du jeu Forza Horizon 4 :



Après au moins 6 heures d'installation, j'ai pu tester la bête. Même sur la première Xbox One, c'est juste monstrueux :



















Je l'ai fini pour débloquer un bonus dans le jeu final. Vivement le 02 octobre pour y replonger...

Source : member15179.html
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:37 PM by link49
    comments (17)
    alucardk posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:38 PM
    C'est dommage qu'on ne puisse pas avoir du 60 fps en mode qualité pour ceux qui n'ont pas de télé 4k ...
    leoziris posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:38 PM
    Vraiment une liscense qui va manquer
    nawak posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:38 PM
    Sur one x ça déboîte sa maman et à la base jsuis pas fan de jeu de caisse !
    bliss02 posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:45 PM
    Y a pas à dire ça claque
    diablass59 posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:45 PM
    Une tuerie
    fragdelapassion posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:45 PM
    Stop spoil le scénario !
    link49 posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:47 PM
    Nawak J'imagine, surtout que la version Xbox One est juste monstrueuse...
    monz666 posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:49 PM
    J'avoue j'ai testé la démo et il est magnifique !! Et en plus l'ambiance est génial . J'aime pas trop les jeux de caisse mais j'avoue que là c'est du lourd
    diablo posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:51 PM
    ils ont été généreux avec la démo on a accès à 1/4 de la map mais j'ai pas voulu trop me spoil
    stephenking posted the 09/13/2018 at 06:01 PM
    Une tuerie sur One X
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/13/2018 at 06:05 PM
    La démo est dingue, j'attends le jeu avec impatience comme chaque Horizon
    misterpixel posted the 09/13/2018 at 06:05 PM
    Me reste 4 Go
    gat posted the 09/13/2018 at 06:16 PM
    Un bon jeu de merde.
    walterwhite posted the 09/13/2018 at 06:22 PM
    Sur One X c’est un sacré bordel, je dirais que c’est le plus beau jeu de caisses
    bonanzaa posted the 09/13/2018 at 06:23 PM
    Au dessus c'est le soleil
    gatsu375 posted the 09/13/2018 at 06:23 PM
    link49 6 heures d'installation ?? c'est ta connexion ?
    Sur la One S, cela fait largement le café. Pas sûr que par rapport à la X, on ait une réelle différence.

    On a le droit de dire que c'est juste forza 3 en plus beau Heureusement, que cela ne coûte que 10 euros
    grievous32 posted the 09/13/2018 at 06:26 PM
    Gat tu mens ! Et tu m'déçois en plus, cette année t'as pas fait d'article l'E3 en GIF !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre