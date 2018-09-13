accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
link49
Forza Horizon 4 sur Xbox One : Ça arrache la g...!!!
Xbox One
Voici des Images issues de la Démo du jeu Forza Horizon 4 :
Après au moins 6 heures d'installation, j'ai pu tester la bête. Même sur la première Xbox One, c'est juste monstrueux :
Je l'ai fini pour débloquer un bonus dans le jeu final. Vivement le 02 octobre pour y replonger...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/13/2018 at 05:37 PM by
link49
comments (
17
)
alucardk
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 05:38 PM
C'est dommage qu'on ne puisse pas avoir du 60 fps en mode qualité pour ceux qui n'ont pas de télé 4k ...
leoziris
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 05:38 PM
Vraiment une liscense qui va manquer
nawak
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 05:38 PM
Sur one x ça déboîte sa maman et à la base jsuis pas fan de jeu de caisse !
bliss02
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 05:45 PM
Y a pas à dire ça claque
diablass59
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 05:45 PM
Une tuerie
fragdelapassion
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 05:45 PM
Stop spoil le scénario !
link49
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 05:47 PM
Nawak
J'imagine, surtout que la version Xbox One est juste monstrueuse...
monz666
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 05:49 PM
J'avoue j'ai testé la démo et il est magnifique !! Et en plus l'ambiance est génial . J'aime pas trop les jeux de caisse mais j'avoue que là c'est du lourd
diablo
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 05:51 PM
ils ont été généreux avec la démo on a accès à 1/4 de la map mais j'ai pas voulu trop me spoil
stephenking
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 06:01 PM
Une tuerie sur One X
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 06:05 PM
La démo est dingue, j'attends le jeu avec impatience comme chaque Horizon
misterpixel
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 06:05 PM
Me reste 4 Go
gat
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 06:16 PM
Un bon jeu de merde.
walterwhite
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 06:22 PM
Sur One X c’est un sacré bordel, je dirais que c’est le plus beau jeu de caisses
bonanzaa
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 06:23 PM
Au dessus c'est le soleil
gatsu375
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 06:23 PM
link49
6 heures d'installation ?? c'est ta connexion ?
Sur la One S, cela fait largement le café. Pas sûr que par rapport à la X, on ait une réelle différence.
On a le droit de dire que c'est juste forza 3 en plus beau
Heureusement, que cela ne coûte que 10 euros
grievous32
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 06:26 PM
Gat
tu mens !
Et tu m'déçois en plus, cette année t'as pas fait d'article l'E3 en GIF !
Sur la One S, cela fait largement le café. Pas sûr que par rapport à la X, on ait une réelle différence.
On a le droit de dire que c'est juste forza 3 en plus beau Heureusement, que cela ne coûte que 10 euros