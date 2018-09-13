ajouter un titre
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 2244
visites since opening : 2124345
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Leak] Le Nintendo Direct en fuite
Des images du Nintendo Direct sont actuellement en fuite.
Alors vrai ou faux ?











Putain, je veux bien un F-Zero mais sur Switch

Réponse ce soir
    posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:30 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (17)
    serve posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:32 PM
    Écran penchée+ flou = Fake à 100 % c'est pas nouveau.
    iglooo posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:32 PM
    L'image de Reggie avec Mother 3
    octobar posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:34 PM
    serve non... Tu crois ?
    xenofamicom posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:34 PM
    Putain, je veux bien un F-Zero mais sur Switch

    Oui et non...

    Je ne vais pas me faire des ami(e)s, mais un jeu comme F-zero serait à sa place sur 3DS si et seulement si le jeu est aussi rapide que le volet Gamecube et que la 3D est bien exploitée.

    Mais bon, on sait qu'il n'y aura pas de F-zero vu que Starfox grand prix arrive
    plbs posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:34 PM
    non mais c'est du troll les gars, yia que le voluer de shacka pour y croire XD
    narustorm posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:34 PM
    F-ZERO sur 3ds la il me tue sur place on veut sur Switch
    misterpixel posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:35 PM


    ... Vous avez interêt Nintendo, interêt !!!!!!
    serve posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:37 PM
    octobar

    Je suis pas sur j'ai un doute
    fable27 posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:39 PM
    Animal Prison
    shao posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:43 PM
    Animal prison: Nobody leaves
    sora78 posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:44 PM
    kidicarus posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:45 PM
    Animal prison, le jeu où pour une fois il faudra tondre Tom Nook pour s'en sortir.
    mad1 posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:54 PM
    Osef, le trailer de Red Dead va arrivé.
    auguste posted the 09/13/2018 at 03:05 PM
    Le Waluigi, ce serait trop drôle ! C'est le roi des memes
    mooplol posted the 09/13/2018 at 03:09 PM
    Pourquoi les fake mettent tjrs une image penchée ?
    famimax posted the 09/13/2018 at 03:37 PM
    Au fait leblogdeshacka ! Encore merci pour le jeu RIGS offert ! Je l'ai reçu
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/13/2018 at 03:44 PM
    famimax de rien mec
