name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
articles :
2244
visites since opening :
2124345
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Leak] Le Nintendo Direct en fuite
Des images du Nintendo Direct sont actuellement en fuite.
Alors vrai ou faux ?
Putain, je veux bien un F-Zero mais sur Switch
Réponse ce soir
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/13/2018 at 02:30 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
17
)
serve
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:32 PM
Écran penchée+ flou = Fake à 100 % c'est pas nouveau.
iglooo
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:32 PM
L'image de Reggie avec Mother 3
octobar
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:34 PM
serve
non... Tu crois ?
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:34 PM
Putain, je veux bien un F-Zero mais sur Switch
Oui et non...
Je ne vais pas me faire des ami(e)s, mais un jeu comme F-zero serait à sa place sur 3DS si et seulement si le jeu est aussi rapide que le volet Gamecube et que la 3D est bien exploitée.
Mais bon, on sait qu'il n'y aura pas de F-zero vu que Starfox grand prix arrive
plbs
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:34 PM
non mais c'est du troll les gars, yia que le voluer de shacka pour y croire XD
narustorm
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:34 PM
F-ZERO sur 3ds la il me tue sur place on veut sur Switch
misterpixel
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:35 PM
... Vous avez interêt Nintendo, interêt !!!!!!
serve
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:37 PM
octobar
Je suis pas sur j'ai un doute
fable27
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:39 PM
Animal Prison
shao
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:43 PM
Animal prison: Nobody leaves
sora78
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:44 PM
kidicarus
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:45 PM
Animal prison, le jeu où pour une fois il faudra tondre Tom Nook pour s'en sortir.
mad1
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 02:54 PM
Osef, le trailer de Red Dead va arrivé.
auguste
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 03:05 PM
Le Waluigi, ce serait trop drôle ! C'est le roi des memes
mooplol
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 03:09 PM
Pourquoi les fake mettent tjrs une image penchée ?
famimax
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 03:37 PM
Au fait
leblogdeshacka
! Encore merci pour le jeu RIGS offert ! Je l'ai reçu
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/13/2018 at 03:44 PM
famimax
de rien mec
