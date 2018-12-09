accueil
profile
39
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
negan
articles :
3
visites since opening :
206178
negan
> blog
Vous auriez un code pour la beta de COD ?(PS4)
Salut vous savez comment je pourrais avoir un code ? ce n'est pas pour moi mais mon neveu
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/12/2018 at 03:17 PM by
negan
comments (
6
)
spawnini
posted
the 09/12/2018 at 03:18 PM
Tu veux pas lui offrir une One à la place
negan
posted
the 09/12/2018 at 03:20 PM
spawnini
Non je suis pas fou
misterpixel
posted
the 09/12/2018 at 03:20 PM
Tu devrais essayer de demander sur Twitter avec le # moi parfois j’avais des mp, dernier en date Destiny
kikoo31
posted
the 09/12/2018 at 03:38 PM
un cod pour le code
giusnake
posted
the 09/12/2018 at 04:44 PM
Demande à
octobar
octobar
posted
the 09/12/2018 at 04:50 PM
giusnake
Wat ?
