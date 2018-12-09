profile
negan
Vous auriez un code pour la beta de COD ?(PS4)
Salut vous savez comment je pourrais avoir un code ? ce n'est pas pour moi mais mon neveu
    posted the 09/12/2018 at 03:17 PM by negan
    comments (6)
    spawnini posted the 09/12/2018 at 03:18 PM
    Tu veux pas lui offrir une One à la place
    negan posted the 09/12/2018 at 03:20 PM
    spawnini Non je suis pas fou
    misterpixel posted the 09/12/2018 at 03:20 PM
    Tu devrais essayer de demander sur Twitter avec le # moi parfois j’avais des mp, dernier en date Destiny
    kikoo31 posted the 09/12/2018 at 03:38 PM
    un cod pour le code
    giusnake posted the 09/12/2018 at 04:44 PM
    Demande à octobar
    octobar posted the 09/12/2018 at 04:50 PM
    giusnake Wat ?
