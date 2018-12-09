« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PC/Switch] Dusk driver / Trailer







Éditeur : JFi Games
Développeur : JERA Game Studio
Genre : Action
Prévu sur PC/Switch
Date de sortie : 2019
Moteur du jeu : Unreal Engine



Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2AgawtqD1Y
    posted the 09/12/2018 at 09:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kidicarus posted the 09/12/2018 at 09:48 AM
    Voyons plus.
    xenofamicom posted the 09/12/2018 at 09:56 AM
    A surveiller...
    nyseko posted the 09/12/2018 at 09:58 AM
    La Direction Artistique est plutôt sympa.
    e3ologue posted the 09/12/2018 at 10:22 AM
    nyseko +1
    jesuisunefleur posted the 09/12/2018 at 10:24 AM
    Ah non pas encore un Beat them up lambda à la dynasty warrior svp
