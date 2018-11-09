accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
247
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
bloodborne
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
dooku
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
96
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
hasselhoff
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
onykarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2278
visites since opening :
2684510
nicolasgourry
> blog
Un portage sur Switch qui va se vendre par camion...
Le développeur Focus Home Interactive a récemment annoncé que Spintires : MudRunner aura le droit à une sortie sur Nintendo Switch.
Spintires : MudRunner est prévu pour le mois de novembre sur Switch et ce, sur l'eShop ou en édition physique.
Nintendo Difference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvXwFSwVhvY
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:10 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
12
)
misterpixel
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:13 PM
Pas mal.
i8
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:21 PM
gamesebde3
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:24 PM
S'il y avait un scénario, ça pourrait ne pas être si mal.
kidicarus
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:26 PM
Mais ça ne serait pas un jeu tiré de l'émission sur les camions de charge en milieu hostile.
Un peu comme les jeux de chasse. Après ça peut être pas mal.
famimax
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:38 PM
Le Spintires de base était vraiment hallucinant par rapport à la physique, le Mudrunner j'ai essayé un peu sur PS4 et je pense qu'ils ont voulu le "consolisé", le rendre plus accessible au public console. Après si vous avez un PC et vu le prix de Spintires (souvent en promo dans les 7 €, même le Mudrunner et souvent pas cher) il y a aucun intérêt de payer Mudrunner plein pot sur console, à la rigueur à 20 €
gamesebde3
Un scénario ?
famimax
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:40 PM
Ah par contre dans la news ils précisent :
Cette version comprendra non seulement le jeu de base mais aussi tous les DLC à savoir "Ridge", "Valley" et le dernier à paraître bientôt sur les autres supports : "American Wilds"
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:40 PM
Très Drôle .
roy001
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:42 PM
Ca déboite graphiquement
yukilin
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:43 PM
gunstarred
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 06:53 PM
Pourquoi pas, j'aime bien ce genre de jeu, mais cela dépend du prix.
Perso, je ne serais pas contre un ETS 2 sur Switch.
kikoo31
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 07:03 PM
mrvince
posted
the 09/11/2018 at 07:14 PM
Bon... il en faut pour tous les gouts
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Un peu comme les jeux de chasse. Après ça peut être pas mal.
gamesebde3 Un scénario ?
Cette version comprendra non seulement le jeu de base mais aussi tous les DLC à savoir "Ridge", "Valley" et le dernier à paraître bientôt sur les autres supports : "American Wilds"
Perso, je ne serais pas contre un ETS 2 sur Switch.