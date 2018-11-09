« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
247
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
96
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2278
visites since opening : 2684510
nicolasgourry > blog
Un portage sur Switch qui va se vendre par camion...


Le développeur Focus Home Interactive a récemment annoncé que Spintires : MudRunner aura le droit à une sortie sur Nintendo Switch.
Spintires : MudRunner est prévu pour le mois de novembre sur Switch et ce, sur l'eShop ou en édition physique.


Nintendo Difference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvXwFSwVhvY
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    misterpixel posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:13 PM
    Pas mal.
    i8 posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:21 PM
    gamesebde3 posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:24 PM
    S'il y avait un scénario, ça pourrait ne pas être si mal.
    kidicarus posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:26 PM
    Mais ça ne serait pas un jeu tiré de l'émission sur les camions de charge en milieu hostile.

    Un peu comme les jeux de chasse. Après ça peut être pas mal.
    famimax posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Le Spintires de base était vraiment hallucinant par rapport à la physique, le Mudrunner j'ai essayé un peu sur PS4 et je pense qu'ils ont voulu le "consolisé", le rendre plus accessible au public console. Après si vous avez un PC et vu le prix de Spintires (souvent en promo dans les 7 €, même le Mudrunner et souvent pas cher) il y a aucun intérêt de payer Mudrunner plein pot sur console, à la rigueur à 20 €

    gamesebde3 Un scénario ?
    famimax posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Ah par contre dans la news ils précisent :

    Cette version comprendra non seulement le jeu de base mais aussi tous les DLC à savoir "Ridge", "Valley" et le dernier à paraître bientôt sur les autres supports : "American Wilds"
    darkxehanort94 posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Très Drôle .
    roy001 posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:42 PM
    Ca déboite graphiquement
    yukilin posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:43 PM
    gunstarred posted the 09/11/2018 at 06:53 PM
    Pourquoi pas, j'aime bien ce genre de jeu, mais cela dépend du prix.
    Perso, je ne serais pas contre un ETS 2 sur Switch.
    kikoo31 posted the 09/11/2018 at 07:03 PM
    mrvince posted the 09/11/2018 at 07:14 PM
    Bon... il en faut pour tous les gouts
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre