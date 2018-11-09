Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name : The Last Remnant
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
link49
The Last Remnant Remastered Ps4 : Date et prix en France
Ps4


Voici une Information concernant un jeu à paraitre sur Ps4 :



Square-Enix précise que le jeu sera disponible partout dans le monde, et donc aussi en France, le 6 décembre, au prix de 19,99 euros. Place ensuite à un Artwork :



Puis aux Images :

















De plus, on apprend que Square-Enix a amélioré les graphismes du jeu avec l'aide de l'Unreal Engine 4...

Source : https://www.dualshockers.com/last-remnant-remastered-ps4-announced-west/
    posted the 09/11/2018 at 01:32 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    odv78 posted the 09/11/2018 at 01:36 PM
    20euros pas mal
    leonsilverburg posted the 09/11/2018 at 01:40 PM
    20€ mais uniquement en démat ?
    link49 posted the 09/11/2018 at 01:41 PM
    Leonsilverburg Il me semble qu'il est prévu uniquement en dématérialisé, effectivement...
    aros posted the 09/11/2018 at 01:46 PM
    Le moteur utiliser pour améliorer le rendu global était somme tout trouvé. Quand au prix, il me paraît raisonnable tel quel, je pourrais bien me laisser tenter

    link49
    Dommage, une édition physique aurait été cool. Mais bon je verrais pour faire un p'tit effort ; si les améliorations sont bien là (cet à dire notable).
    link49 posted the 09/11/2018 at 01:49 PM
    Aros En boite, j'aurais peut-être pris, mais là, surtout vu la qualité du jeu...

    Je garde ma version Xbox 360...
    gareauxloups posted the 09/11/2018 at 01:50 PM
    Pas hyper convaincu par le nouveau design de Shulk...
    aros posted the 09/11/2018 at 02:00 PM
    gareauxloups


    link49
    J'attends de voir le jeu tourner en de bonnes vidéo, histoire de voir, mais oui, comme toi je préfère rester sur mes garde pour le moment. Ayant démarrer la version 360 récemment je peux affirmer que même sur un 102cm, le jeu demeure encore très beau. Après y'a bien sûr les ralentissements, mais franchement ils ne m'ont jamais vraiment dérangé plus que ça en cours de partie, ce n'était pas handicapant dans les batailles donc j'faisais avec,car le jeu était whaou !

    Il tournera certainement en 4K, HDR, mais toi ça ne t’apportera pas grand chose de ce qui tu m'as dit précédemment, j'espère qu'au delà de ça il apparaîtra plus agréable à l'oeil que la version d'origine et qu'ils ne ce soient pas contenté de refaire la même chose avec l'UE 4.
