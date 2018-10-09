ajouter un titre
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
[One] Un prix pour la version boite de Subnautica
Le jeu Subnautica aura droit à sa version boite sur One et PS4





Sortie prévue le 7 Décembre sur PS4 et One

J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

Subnautica 34.99€
Shadow of theTomb Raider Croft Edition 75€
Spider-Man 54.99€
Fist of The North Star: Lost Paradise - Kenshiro Edition 59.99€
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon : Wildlands - Gold Edition Year 2 59.99€
Neo Geo Mini 149.99€
Neo Geo Mini - Manette 24.99€


https://amzn.to/2M7A01F
    posted the 09/10/2018 at 10:50 PM by leblogdeshacka
