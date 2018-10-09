profile
Shadow of the Tomb Raider : la première heure en FR


Après les bonnes notes, place au gameplay !
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/10/2018 at 07:25 PM by linkgar0u
    comments (7)
    kurosama posted the 09/10/2018 at 08:18 PM
    Bordel qu'il est beau.
    revans posted the 09/10/2018 at 08:37 PM
    kurosama non c'est moche sur gamekyo on dis TR c'est moche donc c'est moche
    loonis posted the 09/10/2018 at 08:46 PM
    revans Waouw que c’est mooooche. Incroyablement moche. On dirait un jeu Ps3... non... on dirait carrement un jeu Ps2... ^^’
    revans posted the 09/10/2018 at 08:49 PM
    loonis j'aurais dis ps1 mais debut de gen selon certains
    spaaz posted the 09/10/2018 at 08:52 PM
    Tellement hâte d'être Vendredi pour pouvoir y jouer
    ramses posted the 09/10/2018 at 09:22 PM
    j'aimerais jouer a cet opus. j'aime bien le tomb rider t le sentiment d'aventure qu'on ressent...
    warminos posted the 09/10/2018 at 09:44 PM
    Je me méfie des belles bouteilles.
    citer un membre