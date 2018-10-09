accueil
Shadow of the Tomb Raider : la première heure en FR
Après les bonnes notes, place au gameplay !
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/10/2018 at 07:25 PM by linkgar0u
linkgar0u
comments (
7
)
kurosama
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 08:18 PM
Bordel qu'il est beau.
revans
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 08:37 PM
kurosama
non c'est moche sur gamekyo on dis TR c'est moche donc c'est moche
loonis
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 08:46 PM
revans
Waouw que c’est mooooche. Incroyablement moche. On dirait un jeu Ps3... non... on dirait carrement un jeu Ps2... ^^’
revans
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 08:49 PM
loonis
j'aurais dis ps1 mais debut de gen selon certains
spaaz
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 08:52 PM
Tellement hâte d'être Vendredi pour pouvoir y jouer
ramses
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 09:22 PM
j'aimerais jouer a cet opus. j'aime bien le tomb rider t le sentiment d'aventure qu'on ressent...
warminos
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 09:44 PM
Je me méfie des belles bouteilles.
