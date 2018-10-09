accueil
HEBUSCAMEL'BLOG
grayfoxx
,
aiolia081
,
cuthbert
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
sensei
,
rosewood
,
minx
,
diablass59
,
freematt
,
jorostar
,
hado78
,
eldren
,
nekonoctis
,
blur0d
,
torotoro59
Tomb Raider
PC
Square Enix
Crystal Dynamics
action-aventure
Xbox 360
PlayStation 3
grozourson
,
dx93
,
svr
,
saintsaga
,
asus
,
link49
,
naruto780
,
victornewman
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
samlokal
,
raph64
Shadow of the Tomb Raider dispo demain? (Micromania)
Je viens de voir l’info sur FB.
Micromania annonce que le jeux sera dispo demain.
C bon ca! 3 jours a l’avance
posted the 09/10/2018 at 07:05 PM by
hebuspsa
liquidus
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 07:08 PM
Il est même disponible depuis ce week end
hebuspsa
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 07:11 PM
Ha ok.....
Perso je soude Spiderman.....TB sera en attente jusqu’au platine
