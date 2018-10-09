HEBUSCAMEL'BLOG
Shadow of the Tomb Raider dispo demain? (Micromania)
Je viens de voir l’info sur FB.
Micromania annonce que le jeux sera dispo demain.
C bon ca! 3 jours a l’avance
    posted the 09/10/2018 at 07:05 PM by hebuspsa
    comments (2)
    liquidus posted the 09/10/2018 at 07:08 PM
    Il est même disponible depuis ce week end
    hebuspsa posted the 09/10/2018 at 07:11 PM
    Ha ok.....
    Perso je soude Spiderman.....TB sera en attente jusqu’au platine
