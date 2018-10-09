ajouter un titre
Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition
4
name : Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One
leblogdeshacka
[PS4] Un steelbook pour Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition
Le jeu Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition aura droit à un steelbook plutôt classe.



Ok c'est un métal case, c'est pareil

Le jeu sera disponible le 11 Janvier 2019
    posted the 09/10/2018 at 06:52 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    hatefield posted the 09/10/2018 at 06:55 PM
    Non c'est pas classe du tout.
    taiyls posted the 09/10/2018 at 06:58 PM
    Oh mais c'est ratpédé !
    killia posted the 09/10/2018 at 07:00 PM
    Moi je le trouve sympa, j’espere que la version Switch y aura droit
    hyoga57 posted the 09/10/2018 at 07:02 PM
    hatefield Par rapport au Zestiria et Berseria, il est même hyper classe...
    vfries posted the 09/10/2018 at 07:07 PM
    Classe
