name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2236
visites since opening :
2109660
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[PS4] Judge Eyes premières images
Le nouveau jeu de la Team Yakuza se présente en images.
Le jeu sera disponible en Décembre au Japon et l'année prochaine chez nous. Pas d'info sur une VF, mais j'espère une trad.
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/10/2018 at 11:47 AM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
11
)
amassous
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 11:50 AM
JESPERE une traduction !!!
kenjushi
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 11:57 AM
moi aussi j'aimerai bien une version traduite en français, mais comme tous les jeux de cette team sorti en occident, ça sera de l'anglais pour tout le monde.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 11:58 AM
C'est tellement Yakuza!
amassous
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 12:03 PM
fiveagainstone
avec l’enquete et tout c’est encore mieux!!!
kenjushi
dooku
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 12:04 PM
Putain Sega revient petit à petit !!
linkald
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 12:05 PM
Le trailer vendait un truc ultra sérieux mais au final il y aura toujours des Dragon kick enflammés (et des bar à hotesses ?) LOL
Et je suis 100% client !!
spilner
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 12:11 PM
Linkald
Je pensais aussi que c'etait un autre style de jeu au vu du trailer, bref tant mieux
spawnini
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 12:30 PM
amassous
si les précédents Yakuza ou même Ken n'ont pas eut de trad, je crois que celui-ci se sera mort
raioh
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 12:47 PM
Spawnini
: Ça dépend, 1ère fois qu'un jeu de Nagoshi est annoncé en occident en son reveal donc à voir, c'est un petit espoir pour les chouineurs de VF
maki4vel
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 12:48 PM
spawnini
Sega fait un ptit effort sur les trad en ce moment, gardons espoir
spawnini
posted
the 09/10/2018 at 12:51 PM
raioh
maki4vel
A voir
