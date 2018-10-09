ajouter un titre
[PS4] Judge Eyes premières images
Le nouveau jeu de la Team Yakuza se présente en images.









Le jeu sera disponible en Décembre au Japon et l'année prochaine chez nous. Pas d'info sur une VF, mais j'espère une trad.
    posted the 09/10/2018 at 11:47 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    amassous posted the 09/10/2018 at 11:50 AM
    JESPERE une traduction !!!
    kenjushi posted the 09/10/2018 at 11:57 AM
    moi aussi j'aimerai bien une version traduite en français, mais comme tous les jeux de cette team sorti en occident, ça sera de l'anglais pour tout le monde.
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/10/2018 at 11:58 AM
    C'est tellement Yakuza!
    amassous posted the 09/10/2018 at 12:03 PM
    fiveagainstone avec l’enquete et tout c’est encore mieux!!!
    kenjushi
    dooku posted the 09/10/2018 at 12:04 PM
    Putain Sega revient petit à petit !!
    linkald posted the 09/10/2018 at 12:05 PM
    Le trailer vendait un truc ultra sérieux mais au final il y aura toujours des Dragon kick enflammés (et des bar à hotesses ?) LOL

    Et je suis 100% client !!
    spilner posted the 09/10/2018 at 12:11 PM
    Linkald
    Je pensais aussi que c'etait un autre style de jeu au vu du trailer, bref tant mieux
    spawnini posted the 09/10/2018 at 12:30 PM
    amassous si les précédents Yakuza ou même Ken n'ont pas eut de trad, je crois que celui-ci se sera mort
    raioh posted the 09/10/2018 at 12:47 PM
    Spawnini : Ça dépend, 1ère fois qu'un jeu de Nagoshi est annoncé en occident en son reveal donc à voir, c'est un petit espoir pour les chouineurs de VF
    maki4vel posted the 09/10/2018 at 12:48 PM
    spawnini Sega fait un ptit effort sur les trad en ce moment, gardons espoir
    spawnini posted the 09/10/2018 at 12:51 PM
    raioh maki4vel A voir
